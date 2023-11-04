5 best non-lethal tames in ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended is a remake of ARK Survival Evolved in an improved Unreal 5 Engine. It is an open-world survival game that has a vibrant ecosystem where countless species of dinosaurs can be tamed. These animals provide various benefits and create an immersive experience for players looking to explore a virtual primeval world.

Many tameable dinosaurs in the game can be used as mounts or even trained to gather essential resources. However, not all dinosaurs are non-lethal, and some can be extremely vicious.

This article lists the best non-lethal tames in ARK Survival Ascended.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 non-lethal tames that dominate in ARK Survival Ascended

1) Moschops

The Moschops can be tamed and used to gather valuable resources (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Moschops is one of the best beginner tames in ARK Survival Ascended. It is quite easy to tame and does not require a saddle to ride. When ridden, it also does substantial damage to enemies.

Autonomous Harvesting can make the Moschops one of the best non-lethal tames in the game. While Wander is enabled, the creature can gather items from bushes and trees automatically. Berries gathered from bushes can feed herbivore tames and players, making it a key to survival.

With the help of Moschops, fibers used in many crafting recipes can also be farmed without the need for a sickle.

2) Iguanodon

The Iguanodon is a great mount in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildfire)

The Iguanodon is an outstanding early-game mount in ARK Survival Ascended. It is moderately easy to tame with the use of primitive weapons like Bolas or bear traps.

Pack Mule makes the Iguanodon stand out among the various tames used as mounts in the game. It allows the creature to have infinite stamina while sprinting, making it a phenomenal land explorer.

The Iguanodon can also turn berries into seeds and harvest the hard-to-acquire Narcoberries, which can be used to tame dinosaurs by increasing their Torpor. Its high speed and decent damage output make it a great base defender.

3) Pteranodon

The Pteranodon can be tamed and used a flying mount (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Pteranodon is one of the first flying tames players will encounter in ARK Survival Ascended. It is a common sight near the beaches and can be immobilized with Bolas, making it easier to capture on the ground.

The Pteranodon functions exceptionally well as a scouting mount due to its high speed and ability to travel across various terrains. It is also essential for farming Supply Crates, which can descend into hard-to-reach areas and contain rare and valuable resources.

A distinct use for The Pteranodon is as bait for other dangerous creatures. It can lead wild dinosaurs into traps by luring them out of treacherous territories due to its high maneuverability and speed.

4) Stegosaurus

The Stegosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended is a remarkably slow herd animal that can be tamed using ranged weapons. Battling it at a close range is not recommended. Although it is non-lethal under most circumstances, its hefty knock-back can send players flying across cliffs into their graves.

The Stegosaurus is an outstanding gatherer that can collect berries and thatch. The creature also has the rare ability to gather wood. It can transport large amounts of cargo and keep the resources safe from foreign attacks.

The Hardened Plate allows the Stegosaurus to have a damage reduction buff, making it an exceptional tank that protects bases against other dinosaurs. It is a well-rounded tame suitable for beginners in ARK Survival Ascended.

5) Lystrosaurus

The Lystrosaurus is a passive tame which provides an XP boost to other tames (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Lystrosaurus is a small and passive tame in ARK Survival Ascended. At first glance, it does not stand out among the other creatures and acts as a docile pet. However, it is an essential addition to the dinosaur collection.

The Lystrosaurus provides a unique ability to boost experience gain for all the other tames near it. The buff lasts for five minutes and can be recharged by simply petting the creature. This is extremely valuable for a faster progression in ARK Survival Ascended.

The Lystrosaurus' eggs can be used as a food source or turned into kibbles for taming and imprinting. Imprinting improves the stat values of creatures being bred, making their eggs a valuable resource.