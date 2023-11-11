5 best utility dinosaur tames in Ark Survival Ascended

Ark Survival Ascended is an action-adventure MMORPG that revolves around living on a mysterious island. Players must survive against the harsh primeval conditions and the ferocious beasts that dominate the world. While the game revolves around gathering items, crafting, and building, one can also tame beasts for survival. There are multiple dinosaurs with different abilities that can help players fight their way to the top of the food chain.

While there are several dinosaurs in Ark Survival Ascended, some are more useful than others. Here's a list of the best utility dinosaurs that players can tame in the game.

Moschops, Argentavis, and three other best utility dinosaurs in Ark Survival Ascended

1) Moschops

Moschops has incredible farming capabilities (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Moschops is one of the best farming dinosaurs in Ark Survival Ascended. Since the game mainly revolves around gathering resources, a dinosaur that collects items on its own is what players need.

Players can find a Moschops almost anywhere on the map except for the snowy region and can tame it by feeding it whatever it asks during its taming process. After taming the beast, it can be set to wander around the base, and it will harvest anything that it comes across.

Ark Survival Ascended players can further increase Moschop's collection rate with the ability points it acquires while leveling up.

2) Mammoth

Mammoths can be used for gathering wood and battles (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Building in Ark Survival Ascended consists primarily of wooden structures, and Mammoth is great at farming them. It can be found in snowy areas and can be tamed through knock-out. After players make the beast unconscious, they can feed it berries and superior kibble to tame it. The beast also has a 75% rate reduction on wood, making it an excellent choice for wood harvest.

One can also use this powerhouse for battles, as it can apply a damage reduction debuff and hold its own during PvP battles and raids.

3) Argentavis

Argentavis has incredible stamina and can carry enormous weight (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Ark Survival Ascended players can find Argentavis on the northern side of the map and can tame it by knocking it out and feeding it meat. The beast is reliable for flying across the map as it has excellent stamina.

The beast can also be used for farming as it has a 50% weight reduction on various resources. When Ark Survival Ascended players are not using this beast for gathering resources, it can be fun to roam around and explore the massive map on a flying dinosaur.

Argentavis also comes off as a great fighter as it can heal itself by killing enemies or devouring crops. It can also take down several other beasts in the game fairly quickly.

4) Thylacoleo

Thylacoleo can be used for climbing walls and inflicting heavy damage (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Thylacoleo is a must-have for Ark Survival Ascended players as it is a killing machine. The beast can inflict bleed on its opponents, killing even the most potent monsters in the game, like T-rex and Giga. Players can find this monster in the redwoods and can tame it through knock-out and feeding cooked meat.

The monster is an expert climber and can climb even the steepest walls. Thylacoleo can also bounce off barriers in a particular direction, being able to stun any monster it hits. Players can go around the map jumping off mountain cliffs as this beast takes reduced fall damage.

5) Yutyrannus

Yutyrannus has great fighting abilities that can used for PvP and PvE fights (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Ark Survival Ascended has a lot of raids and boss fights that players can participate in, and Yutyrannus can be a valuable ally during these fights. The monster's ability reduces damage resistance on enemies and increases their damage intake by 50%.

The monster can inflict fear by roaring on multiple smaller beasts. Yutyrannus' courage roar can boost the damage of its allies by 25%, making it an excellent pick for different PvP and PvE fights.

The monster can be tamed by rendering it unconscious and feeding it meat or extraordinary kibble.

Although these monsters in Ark Survival Ascended are pretty fun, players can tame other dinosaurs, increase their collection, and figure out which beasts they like the most.