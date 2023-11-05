ARK Survival Ascended guide: How to build a pickaxe

ARK Survival Ascended is the latest entry in the action-adventure survival series. It is a remake of its predecessor, ARK Survival Evolved. As such, all the mechanics and dinosaurs present in the previous game have been overhauled and upgraded with the new engine and presented in a unique way. Although veteran players will find themselves right at home, they will have many new things to discover.

To survive the first few hours after starting a new journey, players will have to traverse the treacherous land and gather resources to build a base. For that, a pickaxe is a must. That said, let's look at how to build a pickaxe in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to build a pickaxe in ARK Survival Ascended

When starting a new journey, you are met with a character creation menu, where you can customize a character to your liking and assign it a name. After completing this process, select a region to start your adventure in ARK Survival Ascended.

The regions are assigned difficulties based on the enemy level of each zone, starting from Easy to Hard. Beginners are recommended to choose a starting zone with Easy difficulty.

Depending on the spawn location, you will wake up in one of the many biomes in ARK Survival Ascended. Make sure to stay clear of any threats, as an unexpected encounter with an aggressive predator could result in a dire outcome.

Next, start gathering resources from the various vegetation in the game. Bushes will grant you food supplies like berries and many crafting items like stone and thatch. It is vital to stock up on those, as they will be crucial ingredients for many craftable items.

Pickaxes can be crafted from the crafting menu in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

To build a pickaxe, you will require a stone, 10 thatches, and a single piece of wood that can be gathered by punching trees. However, this can be an arduous process. But once you have gathered all the resources, you are ready to go.

To build a pickaxe, simply open the inventory and choose the crafting menu next to it, where all craftable recipes will be displayed. Pickaxe will be the first option, and clicking the recipe will start the crafting queue.

You won't have to wait too long for the pickaxe to be ready. Once it's crafted, drag it from your inventory and assign it to the first slot of your hotbar. Now, you can use it for stone mining and to gather other crucial resources for your survival.

Crafting is just one of the ways to progress in ARK Survival Ascended, as there are many other facets, like taming dinosaurs, building bases, and fighting bosses, all of which add to one's overall experience when playing the game.