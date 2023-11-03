5 things you need to do first in Ark: Survival Ascended

Ark: Survival Ascended has officially landed, with fans of the popular dino-survival game in for a treat. Ark: Survival Ascended is a remake of Ark: Survival Evolved and features a better-looking world and a couple of tweaks to smoothen gameplay. Studio Wildcard's survival game has been praised for its attention to detail and world design that shines on current-generation hardware.

With survival games, the loop is mostly the same - players must secure resources and shelter before setting out on an adventure. With Ark: Survival Ascended, this loop is elevated by the addition of large and small dinosaurs that are scattered throughout the map. From large herds of herbivores to solitary hunters, the game has a lot to offer.

This article takes a look at some of the essential tasks you must complete in Ark: Survival Ascended and how to best utilize the world around you.

5 essential things to do when you spawn on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended

1) Choosing the right spawn point

What a view... (image by Studio Wildcard)

As you embark on your adventure on The Island, you must first choose a spawn point. This is arguably the most important choice, as specific spawn points are much safer than the others. These are color-coded as green for safest, orange for medium danger, and red for places that require you to stay on high alert. The safest bet would be to pick the green ones as they are relatively quiet, with serene backdrops and the sound of the waves.

The safest spawn points on the map are mostly located in the southernmost section of the Island. The red spawn points are found on the extreme edges of the map and remain filled to the brim with carnivores. If players can handle the added pressure of dealing with a carnivore at every turn, they will reap precious rewards from these dangerous areas. Just make sure to carry extra spears.

2) Foraging and gathering essential materials

As you take in the world of Ark: Survival Ascended, you might notice the absence of food or tools. The first part of your Ark journey is just foraging the ground for rocks and berries. Remember that not all rocks can be picked up, which seems an odd design choice by Studio Wildcard.

Berries are an incredibly fast source of food at the beginning. so keep an eye out for the various berries and their effects. Some of them can be poisonous and can outright kill you, while others cause various negative effects, such as dehydration. Keep an eye on your inventory to preclude such situations.

Collect some wood as well, as this is important for the next step of surviving on the Island.

3) Learning to make tools and weapons

Spears? No problem... (image by Studio Wildcard)

Right after foraging for simple rocks and berries, you should pull up the crafting menu and learn how to craft some new tools. For these tools, you would need to collect the materials from trees and rocks and craft a Stone Pick. Note that you must buy the crafting recipe after leveling up, which shouldn't be a problem if you've followed all the steps till now.

After crafting the stone pick, you should focus on getting the materials for the next important tool, the hatchet. This will make wood harvesting a lot easier and more efficient. The last important tool you need to craft is the spear.

This will be your offensive tool, as spears are a great weapon in the early game to fend off any loose carnivores or hunt for food. Remember that spears break in Ark: Survival Ascended, so be sure to have some in stock.

4) Food, shelter, and clothing

Clothing is an essential part of survival (image by Studio Wildcard)

In Ark: Survival Ascended, players must secure a steady food supply quickly. Food and hunger, along with hydration, are important facets that need to be tracked. Berries might satiate you in the start, but the sooner you start hunting, the easier the game becomes. That said, knowing what to hunt is important. You typically do not want to pick a fight with a carnivore, but solitary, smaller dinosaurs can serve as sustenance for a while.

Crafting clothing is also essential. You start off with nothing and have to forage around the foliage for some garment-crating ingredients. This step shouldn't take too long, and as stated before, you must purchase the crafting recipe by leveling up.

For shelter, you should opt for structures with natural walls and ceilings. Finding a cove or a cave should serve your purposes well, as you don't want to set up a home this early into the game. Build a fire, and you will be set for a temporary haven.

5) Expanding your territory

Just some of the perils on The Island (image by Studio Wildcard)

This last step is an invitation for players to venture out and explore the world of Ark: Survival Ascended. After getting through those first few days, you should feel confident enough to dive deeper into the Island. The center of the region contains a giant swamp, and the map is positively littered with caves. Spelunking enthusiasts will fit right in, as the cave systems in Ark: Survival Ascended are absolutely gorgeous.

You should ideally make your way towards the north end of the map as this area is teeming with resources. The region might be difficult to dredge through as carnivore spawns become more frequent. Taming these creatures can provide some form of protection, as riding a dinosaur never fails to exude power and safety.

Ark: Survival Ascended is a brilliantly designed survival game with a ton of elements that keep the players hooked for hours. This article covers some of the most important steps to take when starting a new journey on the Island.