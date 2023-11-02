Best Ark: Survival Ascended graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti continue to be potent options for playing the latest and most demanding video games like Ark: Survival Ascended. The GPUs were launched as 1440p gaming options in the last-gen Ampere lineup. Over two years from the initial launch, they no longer rank among the best GPUs. Gamers now need to crank down the settings in AAA titles to maintain high framerates. The same applies to the new Ark remaster.
The Unreal Engine 5 port of 2015's Survival Evolved is one of the most demanding titles this year. The game brings powerful cards like the 3070 to its knees at the highest settings. Gamers need to tweak the graphics settings to get high framerates. We will list the same in this article.
Ark: Survival Ascended settings for Nvidia RTX 3070
The Nvidia RTX 3070 can handle Ark: Survival Ascended with multiple graphics settings tweaks at 1440p. The game supports Nvidia DLSS, which slightly helps with the framerates. We recommend the Medium settings in the game with a few options turned down to Low for the best experience.
The following settings work best for the RTX 3070 in the new Ark game:
Video settings
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Max frame rate: Off
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics preset: Custom
- Resolution scale: 100
- Advanced graphics: Medium
- Anti-aliasing: Medium
- View distance: Low
- Textures: Medium
- Post-processing: Medium
- General shadows: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Effects quality: Medium
- Foliage quality: Low
- Motion blur: Off
- Light bloom: Off
- Light shafts: Off
- Low-light enhancement: Off
- Enable foliage and fluid interaction: Off
- Foliage interaction distance multiplier: 0.01
- Foliage interaction distance limit: 0.5
- Foliage interactive quantity limit: 0.5
- Enable footstep particles: Off
- Enable footstep decals: Off
- Disable HLOD: Off
- GUI 3D widget quality: 0
RTX
- Nvidia DLSS frame generation: Off
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Ark: Survival Ascended settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling thanks to faster video memory, a high power draw limit, and a bumped specs list. Therefore, gamers with this GPU can rely on the Medium settings in the game without major performance issues. Still, we recommend turning DLSS on and setting it to Quality for the best experience.
The detailed settings list for the RTX 3070 Ti is as follows:
Video settings
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Max frame rate: Off
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics preset: Custom
- Resolution scale: 100
- Advanced graphics: Medium
- Anti-aliasing: Medium
- View distance: Medium
- Textures: Medium
- Post-processing: Medium
- General shadows: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Medium
- Effects quality: Medium
- Foliage quality: Medium
- Motion blur: Off
- Light bloom: On
- Light shafts: On
- Low-light enhancement: On
- Enable foliage and fluid interaction: On
- Foliage interaction distance multiplier: 0.01
- Foliage interaction distance limit: 0.5
- Foliage interactive quantity limit: 0.5
- Enable footstep particles: Off
- Enable footstep decals: Off
- Disable HLOD: Off
- GUI 3D widget quality: 0
RTX
- Nvidia DLSS frame generation: Off
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti struggle in most of the latest games because of their limited VRAM buffer. Ark: Survival Ascended is one such instance where gamers need to aggressively crank down the settings for the best experience. With the above tweaks, gamers can enjoy high FPS in the game, albeit at a visual quality compromise.