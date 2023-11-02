Best Ark: Survival Ascended graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti continue to be potent options for playing the latest and most demanding video games like Ark: Survival Ascended. The GPUs were launched as 1440p gaming options in the last-gen Ampere lineup. Over two years from the initial launch, they no longer rank among the best GPUs. Gamers now need to crank down the settings in AAA titles to maintain high framerates. The same applies to the new Ark remaster.

The Unreal Engine 5 port of 2015's Survival Evolved is one of the most demanding titles this year. The game brings powerful cards like the 3070 to its knees at the highest settings. Gamers need to tweak the graphics settings to get high framerates. We will list the same in this article.

Ark: Survival Ascended settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The Nvidia RTX 3070 can handle Ark: Survival Ascended with multiple graphics settings tweaks at 1440p. The game supports Nvidia DLSS, which slightly helps with the framerates. We recommend the Medium settings in the game with a few options turned down to Low for the best experience.

The following settings work best for the RTX 3070 in the new Ark game:

Video settings

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max frame rate: Off

Off Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Resolution scale: 100

100 Advanced graphics: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium View distance: Low

Low Textures: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium General shadows: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Effects quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Low

Low Motion blur: Off

Off Light bloom: Off

Off Light shafts: Off

Off Low-light enhancement: Off

Off Enable foliage and fluid interaction: Off

Off Foliage interaction distance multiplier: 0.01

0.01 Foliage interaction distance limit: 0.5

0.5 Foliage interactive quantity limit: 0.5

0.5 Enable footstep particles: Off

Off Enable footstep decals: Off

Off Disable HLOD: Off

Off GUI 3D widget quality: 0

RTX

Nvidia DLSS frame generation: Off

Off DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Ark: Survival Ascended settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling thanks to faster video memory, a high power draw limit, and a bumped specs list. Therefore, gamers with this GPU can rely on the Medium settings in the game without major performance issues. Still, we recommend turning DLSS on and setting it to Quality for the best experience.

The detailed settings list for the RTX 3070 Ti is as follows:

Video settings

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max frame rate: Off

Off Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Resolution scale: 100

100 Advanced graphics: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium View distance: Medium

Medium Textures: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium General shadows: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Off

Off Light bloom: On

On Light shafts: On

On Low-light enhancement: On

On Enable foliage and fluid interaction: On

On Foliage interaction distance multiplier: 0.01

0.01 Foliage interaction distance limit: 0.5

0.5 Foliage interactive quantity limit: 0.5

0.5 Enable footstep particles: Off

Off Enable footstep decals: Off

Off Disable HLOD: Off

Off GUI 3D widget quality: 0

RTX

Nvidia DLSS frame generation: Off

Off DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti struggle in most of the latest games because of their limited VRAM buffer. Ark: Survival Ascended is one such instance where gamers need to aggressively crank down the settings for the best experience. With the above tweaks, gamers can enjoy high FPS in the game, albeit at a visual quality compromise.