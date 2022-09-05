Best locations to get Silk in ARK Fjordur

In ARK Fjordur, players have a few vital tasks, with collecting resources being one of the most important. By gathering resources, players can farm, breed, and craft better weapons, tools, and other materials. ARK Fjordur is one of the most popular maps in ARK: Survival Evolved and recently added four new creatures chosen by the game's community themselves.

It also has seven mini-bosses including Megapithecus, Dragon, Steinbjorn, Brodmother, Beyla, Skoll and Hati. LIke every other ARK DLC, Fjordur has a ferocious final boss in the form of Fenrisulfr. Interestingly, the plot of ARK: Fjordur is based on Norse mythology, with several Lord of the Rings references found across the map.

The dense forests, snowy mountain peaks, dry deserts, hollow caves, deep seas, ancient ruins, medieval castles, and Viking shipwrecks truly bring out the essence of the mythical Norse theme. To add to this experience, there are even iconic locations such as Asgard, Jotunheim, with creatures like Skoll and Hati coming straight out of North mythology.

Best ways to get Silk in ARK Fjordur

Silk is one of the most essential crafting materials in ARK Fjordur. This resource was first introduced in the v246.0 of the Scorched Earth DLC, alongside Desert Moths. This resource is required to craft various items like Tent, Whip, Desert Cloth Gloves, Desert Cloth Pants, Desert Cloth Shirts, Desert Cloth Boots, Desert Cloth Goggles, and Hats.

Although players can use a Sickle to harvest Silk, the best tames to gather it are Sabertooth, Therizino, and Mantis. Silk can be obtained from two sources, the carcass of Desert Moths and plants. Players can harvest the carcass of the Desert Moths using a Sabertooth or a Metal Hatchet to obtain a decent amount of Silk.

Alternately, they can use a Sickle or tames like Therizino and Mantis to harvest specific kinds of purple, white flowers, and golden-green plants that produce Silk. Therizino's secondary delicate attack is rather useful for harvesting Silk from these flowers and plants, which can be found on riverbanks. One Silk weighs 0.01 units, so players should be able to stack up to 200 Silks at a time.

This non-refinable and non-combustible common resource can also be found in white and green loot crates. The spawn commands for Silk are:

cheat gfi Silk (required units) 0 0

or

cheat giveitem "Blueprint'/Game/ScorchedEarth/CoreBlueprints/Resources/PrimalItemResource_Silk.PrimalItemResource_Silk'" (required units) 0 0

Plants on the riverside

One of the best locations for Silk-producing plants (Image via Fat Frog's Swamp/YouTube)

Since ARK Fjordur doesn't have Desert Moths, plants are the only way to obtain Silk in the game. These are the same plants that will occasionally drop Rare Mushrooms, Plant Y seeds, and Rare Flowers. Players will need to harvest them with a Sickle tool or tames like Therizino and Mantis to find fiber and Silk. If they don't follow this method, they will only find Berries.

These plants literally grow alongside any river on the ARK Fjordur map. Players can go to (50.4, 82.0), which is a great location to find a large number of these plants together. (38.2, 48.0), (58.8, 20.9), (49.0, 80.6), (56.2, 79.5), and (46.0, 53.0) are some other ideal locations to find these plants. Furthermore, there are a few small plants in Asgard that also produce Silk.

