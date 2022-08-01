How to defeat the Megapithecus on ARK Fjordur in 2022

ARK Fjordur is one of the best survival sandbox games out there. The vibrant title takes players into a fantasy land straight out of Norse mythology. Dark caves, deep blue seas, snowy mountains, dense forests, viking sheepwrecks, medieval castles, and ancient ruins, Fjordur has it all.

Fjordur introduced 4 new tamable creatures, 7 mini-bosses, and a final boss. The seven mini-bosses are Beyla, Broodmother, Dragon, Megapithecus, Steinbjorn, Skoll, and Hati. The toughest mini-bosses among these seven are Megapithecus, Dragon, and Broodmother.

Interestingly, this is not the first appearance of this arctic ape. Players have seen Megapithecus as one of the Guardians alongside Dragon and Broodmother on The Island. A weaker variant of Megapithecus appears in the Gauntlet Mission Built Fjord Tough in Genesis: Part 1. Finally, in the Survival of the Fittest game mode, players can ride Megapithecus alongside Dragon and Broodmother.

This article discusses the easiest ways to defeat Megapithecus, the arctic ape mini-boss in ARK Fjordur.

ARK Fjordur Megapithecus: General stats, strength, weakness, and combat technique

Information and stats

Just like Broodmother and Dragon, Megapithecus also has three variants: alpha, beta, and gamma, with alpha being the hardest to defeat and gamma being the easiest. This monster is a giant ape with light brown leathery skin underneath white fur. It has a set of sharp mammal teeth, and a portion from its right shoulder to the chest is wounded.

Like all the other bosses, Megapithecus does not fight alone and has a bunch of tiny creatures and ape minions to fight for it on the battlefield. To summon the gamma Megapithecus, players must be at least level 50.

To reach the Megapithecus terminal, players need to:

Find the Megapithecus terminal cave at 56.9, 84.9

Find the Megapithecus terminal inside the cave at 49.0, 82.4

Put required Megapithecus tribute items in the terminal

The basic stats of the alpha Megapithecus are:

Attribute Base Value +1 Level Health 540000 +0 Stamina 650 +0 Melee Damage 1200 +0 Walking Speed 960 NA Torpidity 350 +21

The tribute items needed for opening the alpha Megapithecus terminal are:

1 Steinbjörn Relic

1 Artifact of the Brute

1 Artifact of the Devourer

1 Artifact of the Pack

10 Megalania Toxin

10 Megalodon Tooth

10 Spinosaurus Sail

10 Therizino Claws

10 Thylacoleo Hook-Claw

Once this boss has been deafeated, the alpha Megapithecus drops the following items:

220 Elements

1 Gorilla Flag

1 Megapithecus Trophy

Combat technique

Players should carry enough Wyvern milk to protect themselves from the freezing temperatures. There is also a large hole on the right side of the arena that'll instantly kill anything that falls in it. Although Megapithecus is weaker in comparison to Broodmother and Dragon, its Mesopithecus and Gigantopithecus minions make this fight much harder.

Here are some tips and tricks to help players defeat Megapithecus in battle:

Players should use Yuty as the battle mount as they can use their courage ability to buff up the stats of other tames.

Daeodons can use their healing abilitty to heal friendly tames.

Players can use 3-4 high-level Gigas with decent armor to defeat Megapithecus. Gigas can pierce through its heavy armor without taking enough damage to trigger their own rage mode.

3-4 Woolly Rhinos with 100% imprint to the player riding it can kill the Megapithecus.

