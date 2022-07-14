How to defeat the Skoll and Hati on ARK Fjordur in 2022

ARK Fjordur was launched on June 12 this year, alongside the reveal of ARK II. It is a sci-fi sandbox survival game that takes players into the vast lands of Fjordur. The Fjordur map is a holy compilation of snowy mountain peaks, lush forests, boiling volcanoes, ancient ruins, and echoing caves. It even contains a space dimension and viking shipwrecks.

Alongside a completely new map, ARK Fjordur offers three new creatures, seven new mini-bosses, and a single new final boss. The seven mini-bosses include Beyla, Broodmother, Dragon, Megapithecus, Steinbjorn, Skoll, and Hati. Skoll and Hati are two wolf brothers, each with their own fur colors and ability sets.

Skoll and Hati are two medium-sized Fenrirs with blue and yellow fur, respectively. Like any other Fenrir, their backs are also covered with pointy spikes. This article explores the general stats, available information on Skoll and Hati, and the easiest ways to defeat them.

ARK Fjordur Skoll and Hati: General stats, strength, weakness, and combat technique

Information and stats

Skoll and Hati are a pair of wolf sibling mini-bosses in ARK Fjordur. Both Skoll and Hati existed on the actual mod map; however, as during the transition from an unofficial mod map to an official DLC map, it gained a "TLC" with new redesigns and abilities. Skoll and Hati traded their Direwolf appearance for a Fenrir-like appearance; they also increased in size and gained new abilities.

Specifically, Hati gained Fenrir Shard Armor ability, a Howl ability that will summon Fenrir minions, and an Ice Bite attack. Skoll, on the other hand, gained the Fenrir Shard Armor ability, a Howl ability that deals AoE fire damage by sending fireballs scattering around itself, and a Fenrir Spirit that charges in a straight line.

Skoll and Hatis' basic stats are listed below:

Hati

Attribute Base Value +1 Level Health 250000 +50000 Stamina 1320 +0 Melee Damage 100 +5 Movement Speed 2313 +0 Torpidity 2500 +150

Skoll

Attribute Base Value +1 Level Health 125000 +25000 Stamina 1320 +0 Melee Damage 100 +5 Movement Speed 2313 +0 Torpidity 2500 +150

To summon Skoll and Hati, players must at least be at Level 50 and have 30 Runestones.

Players will have to follow these steps to spawn Hati and Skoll:

Teleport to Asgard via the portal cave (40.8, 57.3).

Go to the terminal located in Asgard (20.54, 37.09).

Put 30 runestones in the altar to summon Skoll and Hati.

Once they are slain, Skoll and Hati drop a lot of elements, a Skoll Relic, and a Hati Relic. Skoll and Hatis' boss arena in Asgard is the largest on the entire ARK Fjordur map. There is a high chance of other creatures interfering in the boss fight, which makes this duel even harder.

Combat technique

Skoll and Hati are two pretty strong mini-bosses in ARK Fjordur. Skoll and Hati are the only bosses in ARK Fjordur who come in pairs after the removal of the Itsy & Bitsy boss spiders in the official release of Fjordur. Both bosses, with their unique sets of abilities, try to put the player in a bad position, but there are a few straightforward ways to defeat Skoll and Hati in Fjordur.

Shadowmanes are instrumental in any boss fights due to their strong stats, natural armor, and various mate-dependent abilities.

A few high-level Gigas can be helpful in any boss fights. In this case they can take the advantage of the vast open area in Asgard.

Yutyrannus and Daeodons are very useful tames in a boss fight. These dinos can boost friendly tames' strength and heal them, respectively.

Survivors can aggro the wolf siblings, and get into a high then pelt them with ranged attack from Velonasaur. This is definitely the easiest way to defeat Skoll and Hati in ARK Fjordur.

Rex are always very useful in defeating any boss by running method.

