How to defeat ARK Fjordur Jotunheim boss Steinbjorn in 2022

ARK Fjordur is the latest and final DLC map in the ARK: Survival Evolved series, as fans eagerly await the launch of ARK 2. With each new DLC, this sandbox survival game has gotten even better, and ARK Fjordur is no exception.

This latest map takes players into the Norse Mythical land with frosty mountain tops, lush greenery, fiery volcanoes, and ancient ruins.

The addition of 'Tek' elements in ARK: Survival Evolved extracts the true essence of a sci-fi game, as survivors have to do the following:

Tame animals

Build bases

Collect resources

Craft items

Meet basic survival needs (hunger, thirst, warmth, etc.)

Fight dangerous creatures

The map is divided into three continents:

Vannaland

Vardiland

Balheimr

ARK Fjordur has seven mini-bosses and one final boss. The mini-bosses include:

The Dragon

Megapithecus

Steinbjorn

Broodmother Lysrix

Beyla

Skoll

Hati

This article contains brief information about Ice-Titan mini-boss Steinbjorn, and the easiest ways to defeat him.

ARK Fjordur Jotunheim boss Steinbjorn: Strength, weakness, and combat technique explored

Information and stats

Unlike Broodmother, Dragon, and Megapithecus, Steinbjorn has only one variant. With the help of a set of proper tames, beating Steinbjorn is a pretty easy task. This monster looks a lot like a bear with white snow armor, with icy blue spikes coming out of its body.

Steinbjorn does not come to the battlefield alone, it has relatively smaller snow golem minions who protect their boss till death. The basic stats of Steinbjorn are:

Attribute Base Value +1 Level Health 300000 +60000 Stamina 750 +0 Melee Damage 375 +18.75 Movement Speed 1457.5 +0 Torpidity 3000 +180

To summon Steinbjorn, players must be of at least level 50, and must have 30 Runestones.

Survivors will have to follow a few steps to spawn Steinbjorn.

Teleport to Jotunheim via the portal in the portal cave (40.8, 57.3).

There will be three portals in the cave leading to Asgard, Vannaheim and Jotunheim. The blue portal is for Jotunheim.

Players have to put 5 Runestones in the altar to enter Jotunheim.

After teleporting to Jotunheim, survivors have to find the cave of Steinbjorn (77.65 30.85) near Blue Obelisk.

After entering the cave, they will find a statue of a Norse God with an altar in front of it. Players have to put 30 Runestones in the altar to summon Steinbjorn.

After getting slain, Steinbjorn drops a lot of elements and a Steinbjorn Relic. Jotunheim is the coldest place in ARK Fjordur. Keeping that in mind, players have to take precautions. Fur armor or Wyvern milk is essential to defeat Steinbjorn in a cold place like Jotunheim.

Combat technique

Steinbjorn's abilities, coupled with its minions and the freezing temperatures of Jotunheim, is a difficult boss to defeat. However, there are a few straightforward ways and hacks to defeat the Jotunheim boss Steinbjorn in ARK Fjordur.

Steinbjorn's Frost Storm ability causes rocks and icicles to fly around it like a tornado, damaging anything nearby. And once this tornado stops, all the rocks and icicles directly hit the players and their tames, dealing heavy damage.

The small golem-like minions, named Rubble Bears, can also be annoying, especially since the player will have an already hard time dealing with the boss and the freezing temperatures.

Steinbjorn in ARK Fjordur might be a difficult enemy to deal with, but it is not completely flawless. Its primary weakness is its slow movement speed, which gives players a great advantage.

Players can use 3-4 high-level Gigas with decent armor to defeat Steinbjorn. Gigas can pierce through its heavy armor without taking enough damage to trigger their own rage mode.

Flyers with ranged weapons are a good choice due to Steinbjorn's bad aim. Like always, players can keep a few Daeodons to keep all the tames alive.

There is a cliff in the boss arena from where one can easily shoot Steinbjorn, and his attacks can also be easily dodged. Using the cliff makes the fight the easiest, as the boss and its minions will not be able to hit the player. A Shadowmane will be the perfect tame for this technique.

