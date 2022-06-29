Top 5 ARK Fjordur castle locations in 2022

ARK Fjordur is the latest DLC map in the popular survival sandbox video game ARK Survival Evolved. ARK was initially a map designed by a group of indie developers until Studio Wildcard released it as an official DLC map due to its mass popularity.

This map's lush forests, frosty mountain-tops, autumn lands, and broken Viking ships seem straight out of Norse mythology. The map is divided into three continents: Vannaland, Vardiland, and Balheimr. Survivors are supposed to collect resources, tame dinos, fight dangerous creatures, craft items, and build bases to advance in the game.

Many castles are scattered around the map of Fjordur, and these are great for building bases in both PvE and PvP modes.

ARK Fjordur sites and unique features

1) Helm's Deep Castle

LAT: 30.6

LON: 63.2

Helm's Deep is one of the Lord of the Rings references in ARK Fjordur. This castle with geometric design can provide enough space for a small tribe. Passing through the gate on the second floor, players have to face a chokepoint. A secret door leads into a small cave with adequate water resources, silica pearls, and lots of crystals.

Helm's Deep Castle also has several other chokepoints to trap enemies easily. On the mountain at the top of the castle, there's a metal and obsidian spawn location where a fair amount of those resources spawn.

2) Snow Castle

LAT: 21.4

LON: 18.5

The Snow Castle is one of the best base locations in Fjordur. It is located in the snowy western region of Vannaland. First, players must pass through a bridge to reach the fortified entrance of the castle. There are various chambers inside with chokepoints.

There is also a cave with a waterbody for breeding purposes. The roof of the castle and watchtowers help to keep an eye on the enemies in the distance.

3) Swamp Castle

LAT: 41.0

LON: 04.5

The Swamp Castle is located on the small island of the Abyssal Depths region on the Fjordur map. This castle is located at the top of a mountain. There is only one entrance and one exit, allowing the players to put in enough defensive mechanisms.

This castle is great for PvP as well as PvE bases. There is also a cave beneath the castle, rich in mushrooms, crystals, pearls, and more.

4) Redwood Castle

LAT: 23.4

LON: 82.1

The Redwood Castle is located in the Runheimr (Redwood) Forest in the eastern part of Vannaland. Redwood Castle is in the middle of the thickest forest in ARK Fjordur. Surrounded by ferocious creatures, this castle is already very hard to access.

Redwood Castle is one of the largest castles in ARK Fjordur, with tons of room activities. It provides enough space for a mid-sized tribe. The fertile soil is great for farming.

5) Mountain Castle

LAT: 54.8

LON: 73.5

The Mountain Castle is located near the Overgrown Grove in the southern part of Vannaland. Carefully decorated with nature's lush greenery, this mountain-top castle looks beautiful, and the watchtowers also provide far-stretched amazing views.

The flat surface is great for building structures. There is a water source right outside the castle. Metal and obsidian also spawn nearby. North of the castle, there is a beaver dam location.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

