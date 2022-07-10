How to defeat the Bee Queen Beyla on ARK Fjordur in 2022

ARK Fjordur is the latest addition to ARK: Survival Evolved, one of the best sci-fi sandbox survival game franchises on the market. Like previous DLC maps, ARK Fjordur was first launched as an unofficial mod map. Owing to its massive popularity, Studio WIldcard decided to release Fjordur as an official DLC map on June 12.

ARK Fjordur takes place in the mythical Norse fantasy-land, full of stunning sceneries and dangerous creatures. Players will find themselves immersed in the frosty mountain peaks, lush greeneries, lively rivers, deep oceans, fiery deserts, and dark caves of the map. There is even a space biome on this map.

Fjordur introduces four new tamable creatures, seven mini-bosses, and a final boss. One of the seven mini-bosses is Bee Queen Beyla. This article explores the available information on Beyla and the easiest ways to defeat her.

ARK Fjordur Bee Queen Beyla: Strength, weakness, and combat technique

Information and stats

Bee Queen Beyla is one of the easier mini-bosses in ARK Fjordur, and players have to defeat her in the initial stages of boss-hunting. Unlike Broodmother, Dragon, and Megapithecus, Beyla has only one variant. Beyla is the only mini-boss in the game who did not exist on the original mod map. Beyla replaced Itsy & Bitsy, a pair of small Broodmothers from the original mod map.

Like all the other boss creatures, Beyla also has a bunch of minions constantly dealing damage to the attacker. Beyla's basic stats are listed below:

Attribute Base Value +1 Level Health 175000 +35000 Stamina 1250 +0 Melee Damage 150 +7.5 Movement Speed 1000 +0 Torpidity 1500 +90

To summon Beyla, players must be at least level 50 and must have 30 Runestones.

Survivors will have to follow a few steps to spawn Beyla.

Players have to head to the Honey Cave located at 4.58, 47.27

They have to put 30 Runestones on the altar to spawn Beyla

Beyla drops 30 elements and a Beyla Relic. Due to Beyla's lethal gas attack, players are advised to wear a gas mask before the fight begins.

Combat technique

Though Beyla is one of the weakest mini-bosses in ARK Fjordur, she should not be taken lightly. She has a lethal combination of attacks, which combined with her minions, can put a player in serious peril. But there are a few straightforward ways and a few hacks to defeat Bee Queen Beyla in Fjordur.

Gigas are always effective for killing and farming any boss creature. However, Giga-taming is not be possible in the initial stages of the game.

Shadowmanes are effective against any boss due to their strong stats, natural armor, and various mate-dependent abilities.

Tames like Yutys and Daeodons can help in any boss battle. Yutyrannus buff up the damage of other tames, and Daeodons can heal the players.

Rex are very effective for using the running method.

The best way to defeat Beyla is using 5-6 high-level Megatheriums with a medium armor saddle. Megatheriums have decent stats, and their bug-killing boost comes in handy for killing Beyla's minions.

Bee Queen Beyla has the lowest health pool of all the bosses in ARK Fjordur. With Beyla being an open-world boss, players have to stay cautious of any other creatures that might harm them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far