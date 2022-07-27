How to defeat Dragon mini-boss on ARK Fjordur in 2022

ARK Fjordur has secured its place in the hearts of many fans since its official launch on June 12. It is a survival sandbox game that takes players to the wonderful world of Fjordur.

Filled with lush forests, volcanic mountains, dangerous caves, blue seashores, and frosty mountains, this map captures the true essence of Norse mythology.

There are three new tamable creatures, seven mini-bosses, and a final boss in the title. The seven mini-bosses include Beyla, Broodmother, Dragon, Megapithecus, Steinbjorn, Skoll, and Hati.

Broodmother, Megapithecus, and Dragon are the three most important mini-bosses. Without their trophies as tributes, users can't reach the final boss arena of Fenrisulfr.

Basic information

Dragon is one of the hardest mini-bosses in ARK Fjordur. It is even harder to defeat than Broodmother.

The appearance of the Dragon is very similar to that of a Fire Wyvern. It has two enormous wings with spikes coming out of different parts and two tiny legs with claws.

It is one hell of a terrifying creature with an all-crimson body. With its dangerous attacks and flying minions, it becomes a serious threat.

Tribute items for the Alpha Dragon boss include:

1 Artifact of the Cunning

1 Artifact of the Immune

1 Artifact of the Skylord

1 Artifact of the Strong

10 Tusoteuthis Tentacle

10 Allosaurus Brain

15 Tyrannosaurus Arm

10 Yutyrannus Lungs

10 Basilosaurus Blubber

2 Giganotosaurus Heart

1 Hati Relic

1 Skoll Relic

Gamers have to follow these steps to spawn the Dragon mini-boss:

Reach the terminal cave at 86.2, 05.2

Find the Dragon terminal inside the cave at 83.7, 08.2

Put the tribute items

The terminal will activate and teleport the player to the Dragon boss arena

Once they are slain, Dragon drops many elements, including a Dragon Flag and a Dragon Trophy. Dragon Trophy is one of the tribute items to summon the final boss of ARK Fjordur, Fenrisulfr.

Combat technique

The Dragon's powerful fireballs and dangerous soar ability make it one of the strongest mini-bosses and most fearful in ARK Fjordur. Dragon is an aerial creature, so players cannot even take advantage of the heights. This mini-boss sometimes lands on the ground, breathes fire, or bites them.

The melee bite attack of the Dragon instantly kills users. This mini-boss also brings Pteranodons and Dimorphodons as its minions, so gamers have to stay alert to them.

They should also bring Wyvern Milk to protect themselves from the fire attacks of the Dragon.

Players should not even try to defeat the Dragon with melee weapons. They should at least use powerful firearms of Masterclass or Transcendent level. There are still various easy ways to beat the Dragon mini-boss in ARK Fjordur:

Magmasaurs are great tames to bring in this fight due to their natural resistance to fire.

A Therizinosaurus army can deal massive damage to the Dragon while on the ground.

Users should bring Daeodons to heal their own dino-army.

Gamers can use giant dinos like Gigas or Rex to distract the Dragon while they shoot from a distance.

