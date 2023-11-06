ARK Survival Ascended Moschops taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is finally out after a long wait. Despite being a new release, this Unreal Engine 5 remastered version of the ARK Survival Evolved which retained all of its previous gameplay mechanics in the game.

The taming system is a significant aspect of the game that allows players to use various creatures on the Island for multiple purposes like transportation, storage, hunting, harvesting, and even defending. Among those creatures, Moschops is one of the beginner-friendly and easy-to-tame.

Although this is an easy process, you need to do it properly. With that in mind, this article will talk about the ways to tame Moschops on ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame Moschops on ARK Survival Ascended

Moschops dossier entry (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Moschops is one of the familiar creatures of ARK Survival Ascended, which you can find all over the Island except the snow biome. These creatures have a cowardly temperament which means they will try to flee as soon as they get attacked.

Although they are not a good pick for PvP, they do a great job in PvE. According to Helena Walker, the author of the dossiers:

"Moschops Cibumutante in the wild is a lazy, cowardly creature that typically lives in the Island's forests, primarily making its home among the great redwoods of the western regions. It survives by being extremely flexible in its eating habits and completely averse to fighting. It never starves, since it can eat just about anything. It runs at the slightest provocation but is still often preyed upon."

For beginners, this creature is an excellent pick as it has passive-taming alongside providing a unique harvesting ability. Unlike any other omnivore, this creature can collect many more resources, including the rare ones.

The unique ability this creature possesses lets you harvest your desired resource by training it. For example, you can prepare it to harvest Prime Meat from the flesh by prioritizing chewing Prime Meat.

Moschops has passive taming in ARK Survival Ascended, which means you need to passively feed it a random food item by putting it in the last slot of your inventory. The food items can vary from one Moschops to another, but here's a list of all the food it can ask for:

Amarberry

Azulberry

Cooked Lamb Chop

Cooked Meat

Cooked Meat Jerky

Cooked Prime Fish Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Giant Bee Honey

Leech Blood

Mejoberry

Organic Polymer

Prime Meat Jerky

Rare Flower

Rare Mushroom

Raw Meat

Raw Mutton

Raw Prime Fish Meat

Raw Prime Meat

Sap

Tintoberry

However, if it doesn't tame even after feeding, wait for it to get hungry again, and then it will ask you for another random food. Furthermore, Moschops comes with very low HP, so it's better to avoid attacking it before taming. Instead, stock up on all the resources it eats beforehand and safely passively tame it without worrying about letting it run away from you in ARK Survival Ascended.