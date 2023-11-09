5 most aggressive dinosaurs in ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended is a world packed with prehistoric creatures, and dinosaurs are the stars of the show. These beasts not only add a realistic touch to the game's environment but also play an important role in your progress and survival. Each dinosaur comes with its own set of unique skills and traits, making them useful for different survival and combat situations.

However, it's important to note that not all dinosaurs in ARK Survival Ascended are the same when it comes to their temperament and behavior. Some of these creatures are pretty chill, while others are aggressive and territorial. As a player, you have to be careful when you encounter these creatures early in the game, and you need to plan things out carefully if you want to tame or tangle with them.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Fasolasuchus and other aggressive dinosaurs in ARK Survival Ascended

1) Fasolasuchus

The Fasolasuchus is an aggressive creature in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Fasolasuchus is among ARK Survival Ascended's most aggressive creatures. This fearsome reptile is a tough fighter and is often seen as a precursor to crocodiles in terms of evolution. Its look is all about lizard-like scales, which makes it a pretty intimidating sight out in the wild.

The Fasolasuchus' incredible speed in sandy areas makes it a breeze to move around in desert environments. It also has a line of spikes running down its back, and each of those spikes carries a corrosive acid. Surprisingly, you can actually tame this beast, turning it into a fast and useful mount.

2) Megalosaurus

The Megalosaurus (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Taming a Megalosaurus is one of the hardest things to do in ARK Survival Ascended, and it comes with some serious challenges. These creatures don't naturally roam the world of Ark, so you've got to go into specific and dangerous areas to find them.

Even after you've managed to locate one, taming a Megalosaurus is no walk in the park, even for seasoned survivors. This is an aggressive creature that you only come across inside caves. This large predator is worth taming, though, as it proves to be a great companion in combat and defense.

3) Giganotosaurus

The Giganotosaurus (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Giganotosaurus is the ultimate tame in ARK Survival Ascended, and it can take on a Guardian all by itself. With its massive health and incredible damage-dealing abilities, it's the go-to choice for hunting alpha creatures.

However, going head-to-head with this creature in combat is not a wise move, as it quickly becomes enraged with each hit it takes. Taming this beast does offer great benefits, especially in PvP situations.

4) Rex

The Rex (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Rex is a powerful and aggressive beast in ARK Survival Ascended. Taming it can be a tough job, as it takes a bunch of Tranq arrows to put it to sleep. However, once you've got it tamed, it's a real force to be reckoned with in the wild. The dinosaur is famous for its lethal attacks, and its massive size and intimidating roar serve as great ways to scare off other creatures.

Apart from its fighting skills, the Rex is a champ at harvesting resources from carcasses, thanks to its big health pool and agility, which can really put a scare into potential threats.

5) Therizinosaurus

The Therizinosaurus (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Therizinosaurus is one fearsome dinosaur. These guys are some of the deadliest and most aggressive in ARK Survival Ascended, so don't take them lightly.

However, once you've successfully tamed one, the Therizinosaurus becomes a versatile and invaluable member of your team. It might not be the heavyweight champion when it comes to carrying stuff, but those powerful claws more than make up for it. This creature is a great companion for gathering all sorts of resources like plants, food, wood, and thatch.

This wraps up our list of the most aggressive dinosaurs in ARK Survival Ascended.