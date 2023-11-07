5 best tames for beginners in ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended revolutionizes the ARK experience with its latest graphics engine, a wide range of new dinosaurs and creatures, and expanded options for taming. Similar to its predecessor, the game features an immersive taming system. In fact, this remake offers even more choices for taming and leveling up these prehistoric behemoths.

There are tons of creatures on offer, and deciding which one to tame can be a challenging decision. Those new to the game should be extra wary, as some beasts are simply not beginner-friendly. If you've just started the game, here are some of the recommended tames in ARK Survival Ascended.

Otters, Moschops, and other beginner-friendly tames in ARK Survival Ascended

1) Moschops

Moschops help in gathering resources (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Moschops is a fantastic choice for beginners in ARK: Survival Ascended. It's relatively easy to tame and doesn't require a saddle to ride. It has the Autonomous Harvesting ability, which efficiently harvests fibers used in many crafting recipes without the need for a sickle.

This dinosaur's high rate of berry collection and ability to gather fiber make it an excellent choice for early-game resource gathering. With Wander mode enabled, the Moschops can automatically gather items from bushes and trees.

2) Rex

Rex is a great tame for combat (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Rex is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and valuable dinosaurs in ARK Survival Ascended. They are relatively easy to find and tame and offer numerous benefits for players. These beasts have exceptionally high DPS and can easily take on other wild creatures.

The Rexes are a reliable choice for taking on the game's bosses. Their high damage and durability make them excellent for challenging encounters. To tame one, you can use meat or Exceptional Kibble after successfully knocking it out.

3) Iguanodon

Iguanodon has a high speed and decent damage output (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Iguanodon is a versatile dinosaur in ARK Survival Ascended, particularly during the early game. Taming this beast is moderately easy, and it has one of the most useful abilities. The Iguanodon boasts unlimited stamina while sprinting, which helps you during exploration.

The dinosaur is also proficient at resource gathering. It can convert berries into seeds, which is valuable for farming and planting crops. Coupled with that, it's an effective Narcoberry gatherer, a critical resource for taming other dinosaurs.

4) Otter

Otters are cute creatures and are perfect for beginners in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Wildcard Studio)

Another excellent early-game tame is the cute otter, as it provides a reliable source of fish for food. These mammals are also incredibly useful for collecting Silica Pearls and Black Pearls in the early stages of the game, well before you can venture into deep-water areas for farming.

Otters also have insulation capabilities. When carried on your shoulder, it offers protection from both heat and cold, which makes it significantly easier to explore the diverse biomes on The Island. Having an Otter on your shoulder also increases your carry weight by half of the mammal's total weight capacity.

5) Beelzebufo

Beelzebufo is great for gathering construction materials (Image via Wildcard Studio)

Beelzebufo are giant frogs commonly found in the swamp areas of The Island. They are an excellent choice for taming if you're looking for a creature to help you gather resources for construction. When you use a Beelzebufo to kill insects such as Meganuera and Titanomyrma, you'll obtain a substantial amount of Cementing Paste, an essential resource for various crafting purposes.

In addition to their resource-gathering capabilities, their tongue attack can inflict Torpor. This makes them a great tool for knocking out creatures you plan to tame. These giant frogs also have a remarkable jumping ability, which can be used to traverse the terrain and escape from potential dangers.

This ends our list of the best beginner-friendly tames in ARK Survival Ascended.