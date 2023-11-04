5 games to play if you like ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended, the much-anticipated remake of ARK: Survival Evolved, is finally out. This latest title from the ARK franchise created an entire league of its own by mixing open-world survival gameplay with multiple prehistoric creatures.

Despite the uncommon theme in this genre, there exist several games if you want similar experiences. That said, numerous titles fall under the same category as ARK Survival Ascended, which can make choosing the right one a daunting task.

So, if you're a fan of ARK: Survival Evolved and looking for something like it, here are five games you can try.

ARK: Survival Evolved, The Isle, and 3 other games to enjoy if you like ARK Survival Ascended

1) Grounded

Grounded (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Grounded offers similar gameplay mechanics to ARK Survival Ascended, including base-building, crafting, and combat. This survival action-adventure game comes with miniature surroundings where players start their journey in an overgrown backyard while being as small as an ant.

The game also has a multiplayer co-op mode option, which means players can team up with friends and explore the secrets of the tiny world together.

Grounded was fully released in 2022, and fans can grab it on Xbox, Steam, and Microsoft Windows.

2) No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

No Man's Sky is one of the most compelling games to play if you like ARK Survival Ascended. In this title, players start their journey in an infinite free-roam universe where they can enjoy a lot of space exploration with survival elements.

Although this title distinguishes itself from ARK Survival Ascended by taking place in a universe full of diverse planets, the basic mechanics are similar, such as collecting resources, constructing bases, and even taming creatures.

No Man's Sky was released in 2016 and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Microsoft Windows.

3) The Isle

The Isle (Image via Afterthought LLC)

If the only reason you like ARK Survival Ascended is the dinosaurs, The Isle is the perfect pick. The most exciting aspect of this game is that it allows you to play as dinosaurs—from herbivores to carnivores. This unique twist gives you a completely different perspective on prehistoric life while challenging you with an environment swarming with danger.

This title offers hours of exciting open-world survival gameplay where you try to survive as a dinosaur using your wits and hunting skills.

The Isle is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Microsoft Windows.

4) The Forest

The Forest (Image via Endnight Games)

For those into the mix of survival and base building in ARK Survival Ascended but crave a story with a thrilling plot, The Forest is an excellent option. The game's objectives include creating shelter, searching for resources, and even defending against the forest's inhabitants.

Among the elements that make this game different from ARK Survival Ascended is its thrilling plot. In this survival horror game, you embark on a quest through the island teeming with cannibals to find your son, who's missing after a crash landing.

The Forest offers hours of thrilling gameplay with its horror-oriented environment, eerie atmosphere, and engaging storyline to the fans of this survival genre. It was released in 2018 and is available on platforms like Windows and PlayStation 4.

5) Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles (Image via Funcom)

Conan Exiles offers a survival experience in a harsh and brutal open world richly designed and inspired by the Conan the Barbarian universe. Players can explore, engage in battles, and enslave NPCs in this game.

Conan Exiles was released in 2018 and is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows, and Steam.