5 multiplayer GOTY contenders for 2023

I’m a sucker for a good multiplayer game, and there are some major GOTY contenders this year. This was probably the hardest list for me, even beyond RPGs. There are so many great games you can play with friends online these days.

I will probably make a separate list for co-op games that don’t focus on things like lobbies, just for parity. It’s often hard to find the time to play games with friends, so when you can, you have to make sure the game is worth playing.

That’s where these GOTY contenders come in. While some of them might have had some issues with online content or monetization woes, the one thing that doesn’t change is that the gameplay is great.

What were 2023’s GOTY contenders in the multiplayer genre

1) Diablo 4

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Out of all the games on this multiplayer GOTY list, the one I had the most fun with friends was Diablo 4. It was such a blast, from the beta tests to launch, to form a group of three or four people and just smash through the forces of evil. You can easily find people to do content with or just wander into an event and see who’s there.

You have massive boss battles in the world as well that can feel like dozens of people show up, and I love that. It’s a grim, ultraviolet game, and while it had its downs, I think Season 2 really picked up the ball and ran with it again. If you need a multiplayer game, Diablo 4 is one of the GOTY contenders.

2) Battlebit Remastered

Platforms: PC

Battlebit Remastered is the game I’ve played the least on this list, but many were insistent that it be included in the multiplayer GOTY discussion. I don’t disagree, though. It captures the Battlefield feel of destructible environments and massive multiplayer shooting better than the latest entry into DICE’s shooter franchise did.

What could be better than a 256-player multiplayer shooter with tons of things to blow up - whether people or objects? That’s pure chaos, and I love it. If I had more time, I’d definitely spend it casually being bad at Battlebit Remastered, and I wouldn’t mind in the least.

3) Street Fighter 6

Review Link: Street Fighter 6

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Arcades

I adore Street Fighter 6. Modern Controls make the game a treat to play for newcomers, and there is a nice, wide roster of characters. Many of them are even tournament viable.

I don’t have the time to practice that I’d like, but I enjoy coming back to it and putting some work in - even if Dan Hibiki’s not in the game. It’s GOTY for fighting games, that’s for sure, and a contender for the multiplayer genre.

It’s not immune to criticism, though; in particular, the focus on Avatar costumes (expensive ones at that) instead of character costumes has really upset the community.

Capcom’s reasoning though is that Avatar battles are incredibly popular - which is true. That said, it’s still one of the best fighting games we’ve seen in years.

4) Party Animals

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Party Animals is essentially a cuter version of Gang Beasts, a multiplayer party game from the mid-2010s. A physics-based brawler, it’s also ultra cute. That’s really what draws people in, I think. It brings them in with adorable animals and keeps them there with tight, fun gameplay. It’s easily a GOTY contender for multiplayer games based on these things alone.

Unlike Gang Beasts, you can use a wide assortment of weapons instead of just having a grapple button. There’s more flexibility, and even with guns and shovels and things of that nature, it remains incredibly cute and addictive.

5) Payday 3

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows

What could be more fun than a bank heist with friends? That’s what made Payday 2 so fun, and the sequel continues that trend of GOTY contention. It’s not a perfect game - requiring “always online” functionality and being pretty grindy can be frustrating, but I think the core gameplay makes up for that.

If the developer can just fix the progression system, I think it has the potential to overtake everything on this GOTY list when it comes to multiplayer titles. There is something magical about planning a heist with your friends, putting on an awesome mask, and seeing it through until the end. You can play alone, but why would you want to?

The year isn’t over yet, and more contenders could easily show up. As the new releases hit, we’ll re-evaluate this list and add the games that are worthy.