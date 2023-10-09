All Diablo 4 Season 2 endgame bosses and how to summon them

As confirmed by Blizzard, Diablo 4 Season 2 will see the inclusion of five bosses as a part of the endgame roadmap. Players have complained during the preseason and Season of the Malignant that there isn't much to do in the endgame stages, which is why the developers are bringing five bosses to the table. Each will be unique and will drop a different set of rewards.

The inclusion of these bosses is a part of the plethora of changes that Blizzard will be introducing in Diablo 4 Season 2. Having said that, what are these endgame bosses and how does one defeat them?

How to summon all Diablo 4 Season 2 endgame bosses

Each boss will have a unique summoning procedure in Diablo 4 Season 2. Just like you had to craft Malignant Invokers during the Season of the Malignant, you will have to craft similar items in order to summon these bosses before fighting them.

1) Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint boss

The Galvanic Saint will drop the Demonbinder mount armor (Image via Blizzard)

This is one of the newest bosses that you will be able to encounter in the Season of Blood. You will be able to encounter him in World Tier 3 and World Tier 4 only.

However, to enocunter him, you will have to collect a certain amount of Living Steel. This currency drops only during the Helltides and can be collected from Tortured Offerings. As rewards, you will be able to acquire uniques and a special mount cosmetic from this boss.

2) Echo of Varshan

Varshan will drop the Flesh-Weld Rod trophy (Image via Blizzard)

The Echo of Varshan can be summoned in World Tier 3 and 4. Unlike in the Season of the Malignant, you don't need the Varshan Invoker to summon the echo. Instead, you will have to collect his body parts.

Once you've acquired enough body parts and a Malignant Heart, you will be able to summon and defeat the Echo of Varshan in Diablo 4 Season 2.

3) The Beast in the Ice

The Beast in the Ice drops the Fell Steed and Skull Torch mount trophies in Diablo 4 Season 2 (Image via Blizzard)

This boss will only be available in World Tier 4. Whenever you complete a Tier 30 Nightmare Dungeon, you will receive an item known as Distilled Fear. After you've collected an adequate amount of this item, make your way to the Occultist.

Using the aforementioned item, you will be able to craft the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil. Activate it like you would with any other Nightmare Sigil, and you will be able to summon and defeat the Beast In the Ice in Diablo 4 Season 2.

4) Dark Master

The Diadem of the Ancient cosmetic (Image via Blizaard)

This is also a World Tier 4 boss. However, to summon and defeat him, you will have to defeat World Bosses on the said World Tier, or you will have to complete Legion Events.

You will be rewarded with Exquisite Blood every time you complete these events. Collect enough of this item and you will be able to summon the Dark Master. Apart from a few cosmetics, this boss drops some uniques as well.

5) Duriel

The Brimstone Mount is in Duriel's loot pool (Image via Blizzard)

Of all the bosses on this list, Duriel is the only one with the potential to drop uber uniques. The World Tier 3 variant won't drop these items, but the World Tier 4 boss, which is also being dubbed as the Uber Duriel in Diablo 4 Sesaon 2, will have a high probablitiy of dropping them.

To summon him, you will have to collect Mucus-Slick Eggs and Shards of Agony by defeating The Galvanic Saint and Varshan. Apart from uber uniques, there's also a chance that this boss will drop the Brimstone Mount.

These are the five endgame bosses that you will come across in Diablo 4 Season 2. Apart from that, there's also the Echo of Lilith, which is one of the toughest bosses in the game by far. She'll also be a part of all the bosses in Diablo 4 Season of Blood, but it's unclear if she'll drop any uniques.