How to find and defeat Echo of Varshan in Diablo 4

Echo of Varshan is the latest challenge you must conquer in Sanctuary's vast land. It was recently launched in Diablo 4 with the release of its first season, Season of the Malignant. You will encounter Varshan as you progress through the main quest line. Specifically, it will be introduced to you during the Answers in the Ashes quest, the fourth main quest in the Seasonal Realm.

The Malignant Tunnels is home to this boss, and you will need a specific type of Invoker to summon Varshan. In Diablo 4, Invokers are specialty types of items used to summon specific kinds of monsters. These items were brought to the game during the new season's launch. This article will guide you through the whole process of locating, summoning, and defeating the Echo of Varshan.

Diablo 4 guide: All you need to know about the Echo of Varshan

Use Invoker of Varshan to summon Varshan (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You will receive an Invoker of Varshan once you finish the Season 1 questline. You will use this Invoker to summon the Echo of Varshan inside the hidden chambers of the Malignant Tunnels. This time, you will encounter a more powerful form of Varshan the Consumed, which you previously defeated in Answers in the Ashes quest.

How to summon Echo of Varshan

Enter the secret room to find the Outgrowth (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you obtain your Invoker, find a hidden room behind a wooden door inside the Malignant Tunnels on World Tier 1 or 2. On the map, the entrance to the secret room is marked by a door shackled with chains.

Once you located the secret room, head to the entrance where you will encounter an Outgrowth. Interact with it using your Invoker to summon the boss. Afterward, the battle will begin immediately.

Note that Invoker of Varshan can only be used in World Tier 1 and 2. You will need the Foul Invoker of Varshan in World Tier 3 and the Tormented Invoker of Varshan in World Tier 4.

How to easily defeat Echo of Varshan

Varshan uses powerful attacks to defeat its challengers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To successfully defeat this boss, you will need to be familiar with its attacks. Varshan sends out tendrils and charges in your direction, so you need to up your side-stepping game.

You will occasionally notice that certain areas of the floor will become illuminated. These markings are indicators of impending series of explosions. They frequently follow one another, which is intended to force players to avoid them and move in close to the monster in preparation for close-range tentacle swipes.

It is also capable of defending itself with a barrier, which is further empowered by sacrificing three Elite bosses. To counter this, you might want to eliminate the bosses not being sacrificed first to deny further boost in its shield.

Be rewarded with Ichors and Malignant hearts after defeating Varshan (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For your build, it is recommended to focus on maximum DPS and survivability. Varshan may inflict poison in addition to having powerful strikes, so think about putting money into defenses and having an alchemist make an elixir of poison resistance.

Varshan also features a Stagger Bar beneath its HP bar. By using crowd management techniques, you can create a window to deliver the most damage.

You can also party up with other players to triumph in the battle easily, particularly with high DPS teammates.

Rewards for defeating the Echo of Varshan vary depending on the World Tier. However, completing this task rewards you with Malignant Hearts and Ichors, so it is a great farming method if you are looking to increase your Malignant Hearts stash.