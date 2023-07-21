Blizzard to remove Diablo 4 level requirements for World Tier 3 and 4

Diablo 4 developer Blizzard Entertainment recently found itself in hot water after it made a change to the game in patch 1.1.0. Despite the tweak being significant, the company failed to mention it in the patch notes, irking many fans of the franchise. However, it now looks like the alteration will be removed from the action RPG soon.

The change in question is related to the Diablo 4 level requirements for the Nightmare and Torment World Tiers. Before Season of the Malignant went live, there wasn't a specific level requirement to enter these difficulty modes. However, patch 1.1.0 changed that. Blizzard has responded to the community backlash by stating that it will remove these requirements.

Blizzard to address Diablo 4 level requirements and other issues in upcoming Campfire Chat

Adam Fletcher @PezRadar @icyveins We will be removing the level requirement for World Tier 3 & 4.

It's unclear if there will be an upcoming patch through which Blizzard will remove the Diablo 4 level requirements or if it will do it sneakily, just like when they were added. The crux of the matter is that the developer will be removing them.

It's rather interesting to see Blizzard respond so promptly. In most cases, developers take their own sweet time to respond to such backlash.

However, Blizzard's prompt response goes on to show that it is actually listening to what the players have to say and is taking feedback into consideration.

We will have more details/timing in the next day. Thanks again for the feedback! We have been hearing feedback from players regarding some of the changes in 1.1.0 for #DiabloIV We are going to have a Campfire Chat later this week on Friday to talk more about it.We will have more details/timing in the next day. Thanks again for the feedback!

Apart from this issue, players were rather annoyed with some of the major changes that Blizzard had introduced with the Season 1 patch. Every class was nerfed quite hard, with some of the builds in the game becoming absolutely useless. The developer has decided to hold a Campfire Chat on July 21 to address the growing frustration among players.

It's unclear what Blizzard will talk about during the Campfire Chat. However, it can be assumed that it will probably announce some changes to the current skills and abilities for every class in the game.