"It just goes from bad to worse": Diablo 4 players react after update 1.1.0 introduces World Tier level requirements

Blizzard recently dropped update 1.1.0, a new patch that brought a slew of changes. While there were some alterations that positively impacted the game, fans are concerned about something that was not clearly mentioned in the 1.1.0 patch notes. That said, the developers seem to have locked World Tiers behind levels.

Fans aren't happy with this.

"It just goes from bad to worse."

What are the new Diablo 4 World Tier level requirements?

Diablo 4 fans will have to reach level 70 to be able to play the game on World Tier 4 Torment. This news has invoked a lot of negative responses from players. The prime reason for this uproar is that many fans were requesting for a separate World Tier at level 80, but Blizzard ensured World Tier 4 started at level 70.

Many players unlocked World Tier 4 when were under level 70. This offered a sense of accomplishment that the new change has made impossible to derive.

World Tier 4 will now require level 70 (Image via Diablo 4)

This alteration will naturally act as a hindrance for avid lower-level players to access higher a World Tier. Many feel that this change is not a good approach and is aimed at slowing down the progression of newcomers.

While many players did not mind the nerfs and other class-specific changes patch 1.1.0 came with, the level requirement change has got all fans concerned about its impact on gameplay.

Such changes are making many think about whether to continue playing the game and engaging in end-game content.

Another aspect that thadding to the concern is the low amount of experience/XP. This is because the enemies one will encounter in Diablo 4 will be under-leveled and will yield lesser experience/XP.

Some players speculate that this move was executed to pad the game’s longevity.

Fans can only wait for an official response on this change, and perhaps if the community is vocal enough, Blizzard may roll out a patch to fix this. In the meantime, players can peruse this guide on the best ways to prepare for Season of the Malignant.

Diablo 4 offers five distinct classes with unique abilities that lead to many interesting builds. Newcomers have a lot of content to partake in and explore myriad builds and stick with the one that suits them. Avid fans can delve into this article outlining the five most fun-to-use builds.