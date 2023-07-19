MMO
  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • "It just goes from bad to worse": Diablo 4 players react after update 1.1.0 introduces World Tier level requirements

"It just goes from bad to worse": Diablo 4 players react after update 1.1.0 introduces World Tier level requirements

By Nishant Kotai
Modified Jul 19, 2023 23:50 IST
Lilith in Diablo 4.
Diablo 4 fans are concerned about the new World Tier level requirements (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard recently dropped update 1.1.0, a new patch that brought a slew of changes. While there were some alterations that positively impacted the game, fans are concerned about something that was not clearly mentioned in the 1.1.0 patch notes. That said, the developers seem to have locked World Tiers behind levels.

Fans aren't happy with this.

"It just goes from bad to worse."
Comment by u/Grim_Reach from discussion 1.1.0 stealth change - World Tiers now have level requirements to unlock in Diablo

What are the new Diablo 4 World Tier level requirements?

youtube-cover

Diablo 4 fans will have to reach level 70 to be able to play the game on World Tier 4 Torment. This news has invoked a lot of negative responses from players. The prime reason for this uproar is that many fans were requesting for a separate World Tier at level 80, but Blizzard ensured World Tier 4 started at level 70.

Comment by u/WeirdSysAdmin from discussion 1.1.0 stealth change - World Tiers now have level requirements to unlock in Diablo
Comment by u/Frustratedtx from discussion 1.1.0 stealth change - World Tiers now have level requirements to unlock in Diablo

Many players unlocked World Tier 4 when were under level 70. This offered a sense of accomplishment that the new change has made impossible to derive.

World Tier 4 will now require level 70 (Image via Diablo 4)
World Tier 4 will now require level 70 (Image via Diablo 4)

This alteration will naturally act as a hindrance for avid lower-level players to access higher a World Tier. Many feel that this change is not a good approach and is aimed at slowing down the progression of newcomers.

Comment by u/GeneralAnubis from discussion 1.1.0 stealth change - World Tiers now have level requirements to unlock in Diablo

While many players did not mind the nerfs and other class-specific changes patch 1.1.0 came with, the level requirement change has got all fans concerned about its impact on gameplay.

Comment by u/acjr2015 from discussion 1.1.0 stealth change - World Tiers now have level requirements to unlock in Diablo

Such changes are making many think about whether to continue playing the game and engaging in end-game content.

Comment by u/Sylius735 from discussion 1.1.0 stealth change - World Tiers now have level requirements to unlock in Diablo
Comment by u/presidentofjackshit from discussion 1.1.0 stealth change - World Tiers now have level requirements to unlock in Diablo

Another aspect that thadding to the concern is the low amount of experience/XP. This is because the enemies one will encounter in Diablo 4 will be under-leveled and will yield lesser experience/XP.

Comment by u/Responsible_Egg5097 from discussion 1.1.0 stealth change - World Tiers now have level requirements to unlock in Diablo

Some players speculate that this move was executed to pad the game’s longevity.

Comment by u/greenchair11 from discussion 1.1.0 stealth change - World Tiers now have level requirements to unlock in Diablo

Fans can only wait for an official response on this change, and perhaps if the community is vocal enough, Blizzard may roll out a patch to fix this. In the meantime, players can peruse this guide on the best ways to prepare for Season of the Malignant.

Comment by u/Someguy469 from discussion 1.1.0 stealth change - World Tiers now have level requirements to unlock in Diablo
youtube-cover

Diablo 4 offers five distinct classes with unique abilities that lead to many interesting builds. Newcomers have a lot of content to partake in and explore myriad builds and stick with the one that suits them. Avid fans can delve into this article outlining the five most fun-to-use builds.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...