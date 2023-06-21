5 most fun-to-use builds in Diablo 4

The different classes in Diablo 4 are very distinct from one another. All five classes have various skill sets, strengths, and weaknesses. If you were to pick a different class each time, the way you would tackle the challenges in the world of Sanctuary would change as well. One of the ways for you to have fun is to try out the various character builds available in the game.

Whether you've just picked up a copy of Diablo 4 and haven't decided on what class and build to go for or you simply want to start fresh and try something new, there's sure to be something for you.

The different active and passive skills available for each class in Diablo 4 make it so that one can be set up in different ways. This means that even if you've already played a specific build on a class before, it's highly likely that you haven't tried all the possible skill combinations that exist for it.

Without further ado, here are some of the most fun builds you can try in Diablo 4.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Undead Army/Army of the Dead Necromancer and other fun builds to try in Diablo 4

1) Whirlwind Barbarian

Barbarians are a fairly straightforward class to use in Diablo 4. They are tanky warriors that have the potential for high damage and are relatively easier to level up from the early game.

Compared to the other classes, Barbarians might be considered somewhat basic. However, if they are built correctly, they can be overpowered. This is where the Whirlwind Barbarian comes in.

The backbone of this particular build is the Core Skill, Whirlwind, which causes your Barbarian to spin around to deal damage. It is a channeled skill so it will keep on going until you run out of Fury or until you want it to stop.

The Whirlwind ability itself can be enhanced to regenerate Fury, so at some point, you can just keep spinning from dungeon to dungeon, clearing out enemies as you go along.

2) Twisting Blades Rogue

The potential that the Rogue Class possesses makes it a fun class to experiment with. They can use long-range attacks and lead their enemies into deadly traps. Alternatively, they can use their combination of high mobility and high DPS to clear the screen of foes quickly.

The Twisting Blades build relies on using this mobility to deal damage to as many enemies as possible. The main skill that this build needs is the Core Skill, Twisting Blades. This should then be complemented with Dash and Shadow Step to create a Rogue that tears through their opponents as they literally run through them.

Enhancing Dash and Shadow Step later on will give you the added perk of stunning and slowing down your enemies, making them more susceptible to hard-hitting strikes.

3) Undead Army/Army of the Dead Necromancer

Playing Diablo 4 with your friends can be a fun activity. However, if you do not have anyone to run around Sanctuary with, you can create your own companions. Necromancers are capable of using their magic to raise fallen creatures to fight for them. This means you don't have to take on the challenges of Sanctuary alone.

The Necromancers' whole deal is pretty much to raise minions that will make fighting easier. Picking active and passive skills that boost not only the Necromancer but also their golem and skeleton warriors will make this build fun to play. The main thing to remember when it comes to this build is to get Army of the Dead as your Ultimate Skill.

Army of the Dead raises skeletons that will run at enemies and explode to deal damage. The idea of being able to raise your own army to deal with the endless mobs in Diablo 4 is what makes this build one of the best.

4) Storm Werewolf Druid

Druids may seem like they are not as popular as the other four classes in Diablo 4. Regardless of people's opinions on this class, it possesses some of the most interesting skills in the game. An example is the ability to transform into a Werewolf or a Werebear and command the elements to do their bidding.

Storm Werewolves combine the Druids' best abilities to create one of the most fun builds to ever exist in Diablo 4. Picking up skills such as Claw and Storm Strike is vital to this build. You can also pick Wolves as a companion to fit with the theme.

Ultimately, this will all culminate with getting Cataclysm as your Ultimate Skill to give you the power to summon hurricanes and lightning strikes.

5) Poison Rogue

Rogues are a very versatile class in Diablo 4. If you want to build a class that baits enemies into traps that do large damage to groups of enemies, the Poison Rogue is the build for you.

You can create this build to either be melee or ranged, but you should pick Caltrops, Poison Trap, and Poison Imbuement to maximize your poison damage. For your Ultimate Skill, Death Trap is the way to go. Now, instead of you having to come close to your enemies, you can make them come to you.

Before you know it, your enemies will start falling for the traps that you've set. you can easily pick off anyone who survives these traps with the weapon of your choice.

The various combinations of skills that you can try out in Diablo 4 mean you can build your class however you want. You can go for optimized builds or you can experiment on your own and create an unconventional character.

