How to play couch co-op with your friend in Diablo 4

The couch co-op feature for Diablo 4 is only present on consoles. It's unclear when this feature will come to PCs, but those with access to the title on consoles can play it in couch co-op mode right now. Also dubbed as local co-op, this is a mode where two individuals play on the same screen simultaneously. Suffice to say, it adds an interesting dynamic to the gameplay as a whole.

Having said that, here's how to play Diablo 4 with your friend through couch co-op.

How to access couch co-op in Diablo 4

To activate couch co-op, all you need to do is launch the game on your console and connect one controller. After you've done so, connect the other controller. Upon doing so, you will receive a prompt telling you to log into the other player's Battle.net account. After logging in, they will be able to select their character, and the two of you will be able to continue your adventure together.

The world tier will depend upon the host, which in this case will be the first player who logs into their account on the console. With both parties logged in, you can either explore the Sanctuary or hunt down world bosses like Ashava or even The Butcher.

Which platforms support Diablo 4 couch co-op?

Currently, only PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S have the couch co-op feature. PC users will be disappointed that this feature might not make it onto the platform. Notably, developers haven't ruled out the possibility of it arriving yet.

Does Diablo 4 have cross-play?

Other than couch co-op, this title features cross-play as well. You can team up with friends and strangers and tackle the demonic hordes together, irrespective of the platform.

This feature is available during the early access as well. Whenever you log into the game, you'll notice a message in the lower-left corner of your screen stating that you might encounter players on other platforms because cross-play is active.

Considering that cross-play is available, you can easily team up with a friend and make your way into the Nightmare Dungeons to farm for Sacred and Unique items in the game.

Poll : 0 votes