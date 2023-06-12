The best Poison Rogue build in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 provides nearly endless replayability, thanks to the diverse class options in the game. You can choose to play as a Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer, or Rogue, and each class will significantly alter the in-game experience. Even if you choose the same class several times, there will still be variations in how you play based on the skills you select since no two builds are exactly the same.

Rogues are a popular choice for those who want to sprint around the challenges in Diablo 4's Sanctuary. It is a fairly straightforward class with weaknesses that can be easy to mitigate. Of course, picking the right skills goes a long way when it comes to having a well-crafted Rogue.

Creating a Poison Rogue in Diablo 4

Rogues are infamous for being squishy, but they are still popular due to their mobility and potential to deal huge amounts of damage. These qualities result in some exciting gameplay, and players will often find themselves in heart-pounding situations that can go either way.

There are several ways to create your Rogue, and one of the best options for this class is the Poison Rogue build. Poison Rogues are capable of dealing damage that accumulates over time. This build focuses on controlling the battlefield, manipulating enemy movement, and placing the enemies in the worst possible positions.

Choosing the right skills for the Poison Rogue in Diablo 4

Rogues are versatile and can be played as a melee or a ranged character, providing you with several options as you travel across Sanctuary. Choosing Puncture is a good place to start since it slows down your enemies, especially when you score a critical hit. Alternatively, you can choose Heartseeker if you want to focus more on kiting your enemies.

If you go with Heartseeker, your Core Skill should be Barrage since it gives you the best chances of causing damage to as many opponents at once. On the other hand, if your choice of skill is Puncture, Flurry works best for the same reason that you would choose Barrage, except that it's meant for a melee-focused build.

Your agility skill should absolutely be Caltrops, which is great for breaking away if you get overwhelmed. You can also use it to lay down traps that deal damage and slow down your enemies. Poison Trap is also a non-negotiable for this build. This skill will deal damage over time to several enemies that are bunched together once the trap you place gets activated. Lastly, your ultimate skill will need to be Death Trap. It deals damage over a wide area once the trap is activated.

A Rogue build in Diablo 4 that focuses on laying down traps like this should pick the Exposure Key Passive since there is a good chance that your cooldown gets reduced when you directly damage an opponent affected by one of your traps. Alternatively, this skill can also release Stun Grenades that deal damage and leave enemies temporarily unable to move or attack.

Aspects and Gems for the Poison Rogue in Diablo 4

No build is complete without the right Legendary Aspects to complement it. Having the right aspects will help you capitalize on your Rogue's abilities and will certainly help you in the end game. Here are the best aspects you can have on a Poison Rogue.

Aspect of Unstable Imbuement: This offensive Imbuement will trigger an Imbued explosion around you. This will apply the Imbuement effects and will cause damage at the same time, maximizing your damage output.

This offensive Imbuement will trigger an Imbued explosion around you. This will apply the Imbuement effects and will cause damage at the same time, maximizing your damage output. Trickster's Aspect: Your Caltrops become even deadlier with this Legendary Aspect since every time you use them, you also throw some Stun Grenades.

Your Caltrops become even deadlier with this Legendary Aspect since every time you use them, you also throw some Stun Grenades. Ravenous Aspect: This Aspect will ensure that you never run out of energy since having it equipped increases the regeneration of your energy every time you kill a vulnerable target.

The right Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 will tie your build together thanks to the perks that they provide once you are able to equip them. However, you will also need to ensure that your gear is set up with the following Gems.

Skull: The skull can either grant life upon killing enemies when placed on a weapon or grant additional healing when placed on armor.

The skull can either grant life upon killing enemies when placed on a weapon or grant additional healing when placed on armor. Emerald: Increases Critical Strike Damage to vulnerable enemies or increases the Thorns on your armor so that enemies take some of the damage back each time you are hit.

Increases Critical Strike Damage to vulnerable enemies or increases the Thorns on your armor so that enemies take some of the damage back each time you are hit. Diamond: This Gem increases the damage of your Ultimate Skill and ensures that your traps are as powerful as possible.

Rogues in Diablo 4 are incredibly rewarding to play, and you can absolutely try to experiment with your own builds to find one that is best suited to your playstyle.

