How to craft the Wrathful Malignant Invoker in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant has introduced many new features and gameplay mechanics, including the Malignant Tunnels, Ichor, Invoker, and Hearts. The Sanctuary is corrupted from the inside by a new curse called the Malignance, and the players must help Cormond, the former priest of the Cathedral of Light, in cleansing the realm.

Delve deeper into this article to learn more about the Wrathful Malignant Invoker and how to craft one in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.

How to craft the Wrathful Malignant Invoker in Diablo 4?

Wrathful Malignant Invoker in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Wrathful Malignant Invoker can not be crafted directly, and it is scarce, as you may not find it in the early levels. To craft it, you must go to Cormond's Workbench, which can be found near Kyovashad on the left of the teleporter.

To craft a Wrathful Malignant Invoker, you will require the following:

Brutal Malignant Ichor (40)

Vicious Malignant Ichor (40)

Devious Malignant Ichor (40)

You can easily craft the Invoker using 1000 gold when you have collected the necessary items. Open the Craft Malignant Items menu to see the Crafted Cache section. Click on this section that will drop down with two options Uncertain Heart and Uncertain Invoker.

To obtain the Wrathful Malignant Invoker in the game, you must craft the Uncertain Invoker and open caches until you acquire it. This unique Invoker is extremely rare, and once you get your hands on it, you can spawn and kill the monster from the outgrowth to get a Wrathful Malignant Heart.

What are Malignant Invokers in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant?

Malignant Tunnels in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The game has numerous Malignant Tunnels, which you can explore in the Seasonal Realm. You will have to clear the hoards of monsters inside these tunnels to get the Malignant Ichor. Players can use these Malignant Ichors to craft all kinds of Malignant Invokers.

Each type of Malignant Invokers requires 50 Malignant Ichors of the same type and 20 Malignant Ichors of the other two types. As you have crafted the Malignant Invokers, you can now use them to lure out Malignant creatures from the outgrowths inside these tunnels.

There are two types of outgrowth in the tunnels. One will be a Wrathful outgrowth, and the other will be an outgrowth specific to the Malignant Invoker you have used on it. The outgrowths will spawn Elite monsters that will drop Malignant Hearts once defeated. This is the only efficient way of obtaining the Malignant Hearts, as recommended by Blizzard, rather than collecting them all around the Sanctuary.