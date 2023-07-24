How to farm Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts quickly

Blizzard just introduced a new mechanic in Diablo 4 Season 1. Malignant Hearts are the defining feature of Season of the Malignant, which rolled out on July 20. These are essentially socketed gems that provide additional effects and bonuses to your character, making it more powerful. Currently, there are 32 types of Malignant Hearts, each granting a different effect.

It is important to note that these hearts can only be obtained and used in the Seasonal Realm. You will want to gather as much heart as possible to quickly get your hands on the powerful effects they provide. There are a number of ways to obtain them, and here are some methods you can try to rack up loads of Malignant Hearts.

Diablo 4 guide: How to quickly farm Malignant Hearts

There are four types of Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can only obtain Malignant Hearts from corrupted monsters in Diablo 4. The new Malignant Tunnel system is filled with these types of enemies, so you need to simply head over to the area and slay those monsters. There are six Malignant Dungeons across Sanctuary, which are marked by green leaf icons on your map.

Among the six Malignant Tunnels, you will want to farm hearts on Bedeviled Grotto located in the Hawezar region. This tunnel can be accessed via the Backwater Waypoint. This is by far the best farming location because you can clear it quickly with its short layout and straightforward objectives. Moreover, you don't have to travel back and forth between mobs because the last monsters spawn in your location.

Outgrowths allow you to target farm Malignant and Caged Hearts (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want to target farm Malignant Hearts, your best bet will be The Boiling Wound located in Diablo 4's Fractured Peaks. This tunnel is the best choice if you wish to rush into the room with Outgrowths quickly because it has the shortest layouts and objectives. Use your Malignant Invokers to stab these Outgrowths and summon a boss. By killing it, you are guaranteed to obtain a heart that corresponds to the type of Malignant Invoker you used.

However, if you want simultaneously farm EXP and Malignant Hearts, you can try Dindai Hollow, which is located in Dry Steppes. This dungeon has a fairly good layout and high mob density, which is ideal to farm Experience Points.

You can reset dungeons in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

All these tunnels are highly repeatable so you need to take advantage of the Reset feature. You can go over these dungeons repeatedly by heading to the Missions page. On PC, press the Tab button and click Reset Dungeon below the Missions page. Alternatively, you can also manually restart the game or wait 60 seconds after completing one.

On Xbox, just head over to your map then press the X button. This should reset all the dungeons in the game, including the Malignant Tunnels.

When slaying corrupted monsters, you can also obtain different items such as Ichors and Caged Hearts. You can make use of them items to make more Malignant Hearts. Ichors can be crafted directly into Malignant and Caged Hearts using different recipes, while Caged Hearts can be salvaged into Ichors.

Diablo 4 Season 1 introduced new interesting mechanics and items in the game. It is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.