5 pointers that will help you clear Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons easily

Nightmare Dungeons are extremely difficult missions in Diablo 4 that will only unlock when you reach World Tier 3. However, clearing these out will provide an incredible amount of XP as well as amazing loot rewards. You can be lucky enough to find multiple unique legendaries and the most essential glyph XPs all in one night. These are core end-game features, and you must prepare well before going into these regions.

In this article, we will cover five tips you need to know before starting the Nightmare Dungeons.

Nightmare Sigils, Tree of Whispers, and other pointers that will help you clear Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons easily

1) Nightmare Sigils

Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

First and foremost, you must know how to unlock the Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4. You need to approach the World Tier statue and select the World Tier 3 or the Nightmare mode. On the right-hand side, a text says that Nightmare Sigils can unseal Nightmare Dungeons.

These Sigils will have different tiers as well as Dungeon Affiixes such as Lightning Caller, Gold Find, and many more. By using these items, you can unlock the Nightmare Dungeons.

You can complete more Nightmare Dungeons to upgrade the Sigils to higher tiers, and when you have completed a tier 4 or higher Nightmare Dungeon, you will unlock Sigil Crafting.

2) Tree of Whispers

Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To get your first Nightmare Sigil in Diablo 4. go to the Tree of Whispers. If it's your first arrival, you will notice that the Grim Favors Bar shows 0 out of 10. You must fill it out to complete the Tree Quests. You may complete the quests by looking for the Grim Favor symbols over the map, some of which are close to the dungeons.

After unlocking these Nightmare Sigils, you can find them in loot drops or other forms of rewards throughout the game. Once you get to the Occultist, you can craft the Sigils as per your choice, but the tiers and affixes will affect the Nightmare Dungeons unlocked with it.

3) Nightmare Dungeon Tiers

Nightmare Dungeon Tiers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are specific tiers of each Nightmare Sigil and the Nightmare Dungeons they will unlock. These tiers will affect the enemies that spawn in these regions based on your current tier.

A simple conclusion can be drawn that you will fight enemies beyond level 53 plus the dungeon tier level. For instance, in tier level 100, you will face enemies greater than level 153, while tier level 1 will bring those above 54.

Nightmare Dungeons will not have any time limit. However, they do have a limited amount of resets, i.e., the number of lives you will have after entering the dungeon. You may take as long as you want to clear them, but once you have exhausted all your rests, there is no going back.

4) XP Breakpoint

Nightmare Dungeons are a great source of XP in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4, Nightmare Dungeons have a great XP breakpoint and represent a great source to farm XP. If you are three or more levels below the enemies, you will get the maximum 25 XP increase. So if you are farming nightmare dungeons for XP, ensure the enemies are not more than three levels above you. If you are at level 50, you must face monsters of level 53 or 54.

From Nightmare Dungeons, you will also get your hands on Glyph XPs. Their impact can make you overpowered builds. The higher tier the Nightmare Dungeon is, the more Glyph XP you can get from them. So push your Nightmare Dungeon tiers to level up swiftly.

Notice the stats of your equipment, from dropping stats that give you extra damage or minor benefits to adding skills that reduce damage from close and far enemies. You may even have to use Elixirs to deal with some high-level enemies.

5) Affixes

Affixes for Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Affixes can be seen in the description card of the respective Sigils. Some may have green-colored positive affixes, while others have red-colored negative ones.

Suppose you have Quick Killer Affix in your Sigil, it will grant 1.5% attack and movement speed and stacking up to 15%. Another great positive Affix is the Lighting Caller, which occasionally calls down lighting strikes that damage nearby enemies. Additionally, you will get a reduced cooldown by 0.2 seconds after killing any monster.

Some really horrible negative affixes you should avoid are the suppressors, monster ranged attacks, or the ones that make the monsters almost unstoppable at low lives.