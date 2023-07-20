Diablo 4 Fleshrender: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Diablo 4 features a massive and intricate gear system, with tons of items and equipment to acquire. Items in the game have varying effects and bonuses, as well as rarities, and Unique items are rare weapons and armor that are strong additions to your arsenal. These highly-coveted items are the ideal equipment for the endgame, where you'll battle exceptionally powerful opponents.

With the introduction of the Season of the Malignant patch comes the launch of six new Unique items in Diablo 4. Each class gets its own Unique, and Fleshrender is the latest item exclusive to the Druid class. It's a one-hand mace with powerful effects and bonuses.

How to easily get the Fleshrender in Diablo 4

You may acquire Fleshrender in Nightmare Dungeons (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Fleshrender can be quite difficult to obtain, much like other Unique items in the game. This Unique item can be acquired in various ways, but it is important to note that no particular method would guarantee this rare item's drop.

Unique items can only be acquired if you have access to World Tier 3 and 4. To reach World Tier 3 (Nightmare Difficulty), you must first accomplish the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon at World Tier 2.

On the other hand, to access World Tier 4 (Torment Difficulty), you need to complete the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon on World Tier 3. Both these tiers can give you Unique item drops. However, it is always better to grind on tier 4 to receive drops of higher quality.

One of the best ways to obtain Fleshrender is through Nightmare Dungeons. Ancestral and Sacred Items have a +12% greater chance to drop from Nightmare Dungeons, so the Uniques you find will be of higher quality.

You may obtain high-tier loots in Helltide Events (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Additionally, clearing this dungeon increases the chances of a second item falling by 50%, whereas Elite enemies in Nightmare Dungeons have a +10% increased chance of dropping an additional item. However, looting in this dungeon is especially challenging, so be sure to equip the right gear. You can also go over this task with your friends to make quicker runs.

Aside from Nightmare Dungeons, Helltide events can also drop Unique items. Elite Helltide monsters now have a 30% greater chance of dropping additional items. You can also obtain high-tier loot by taking part in World Events like Gathering Legions and defeating World Bosses

Fleshrender effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Unique items have different item Affixes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Similar to other Unique items, Fleshrender offers a unique effect. With this item, the damage dealt to nearby poisoned opponents by Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl ranges from 0.5 to 1.0.

It also has the following Affixes:

Equipment Affix: Overpower Damage

Affix 1: Damage while Shapeshifted

Affix 2: Damage to Poisoned Enemies

Affix 3: Damage while Healthy

Affix 4: Ranks to Defensive Skills

Fleshrender is the first one-hand Unique mace for the Druid class in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4's patch 1.1.0 went live on July 18, adding new Unique items to the game. The game's first season, Season of the Malignant, will debut on July 20.

