Diablo 4 Lidless Wall: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

In Diablo 4, Unique items are crucial pieces of equipment for dealing damage and blocking attacks from a variety of enemies. These gear items are essential for improving a character's fighting prowess and overall toughness, allowing players to overcome the challenges of the game more successfully. Patch 1.1.0 has introduced new Unique items for each class ahead of Season of the Malignant.

For the Necromancer class, Lidless Wall was launched as a Unique shield in the recent update. This powerful gear offers powerful effects and bonuses that further strengthen the undead summoner's combat style.

How to easily get the Lidless Wall in Diablo 4

Obtain Lidless Wall in Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Legendary and Unique item hunters know that finding these valuable end-game gears in Diablo 4 takes a while. However, with the power that these items offer, they are worth the difficult journey.

Like other Unique items, you have to unlock World Tiers 3 (Nightmare Difficulty) and 4 (Torment Difficulty) to gain access to these weapons. Unlocking these tiers alone is not an easy feat, so obtaining Unique items from them will be even harder.

To unlock World Tier 3, you have to finish the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon at World Tier 2. Meanwhile, unlocking World Tier 4 requires you to complete the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon on World Tier 3. While you can acquire Lidless Wall in both of these tiers, it is highly recommended to grind on World Tier 4 to boost your chance of getting higher-quality items.

Nightmare dungeons are great places to get Unique items because of the abundance of high-level Elites and mobs. The Uniques you discover will be of greater quality since Nightmare Dungeons now have a +12% enhanced chance to drop Ancestral and Sacred Items.

Additionally, Elite enemies in Nightmare Dungeons have a +10% higher chance of dropping an additional item, and clearing one increases the chance of a second item falling by 50%. However, this dungeon makes looting exceptionally challenging, so it's best that you come prepared.

Aside from Nightmare Dungeons, you can also participate in Helltide Events. Elite Helltide monsters have an increased 30% chance to drop an additional item.

Lidless Wall effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

The Lidless wall is a Necromancer-exclusive Unique item with this Lucky Hit effect: when you attack an opponent who is not currently under the effects of a Bone Storm, there is a 5–25% chance that an additional storm will form nearby. The chance is increased by 25%, and the number of additional Bone Storms you can have is increased by one for each of your active Sacrifice bonuses.

Meanwhile, this Unique shield has the following Affixes:

Equipment Affix: Blocked Damage Reduction, Block Chance, Main hand Weapon damage, and Thorns

Affix 1: Attack Speed

Affix 2: Damage to Distant Enemies

Affix 3: Lucky Hit: Up to 5% Chance to Restore some percent Primary Resource

Affix 4: Maximum Essence

The Lidless Wall is the first Unique shield for the Necromancer class in Diablo 4.

With the release of the new patch, players are excited to delve into the new Season of the Malignant with these gears. Check this article to know more about the upcoming season.