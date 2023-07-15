5 most overpowered Necromancer builds in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is a game of many builds and an extensive list of gameplay mechanics. As the Season of the Malignant is just around the corner, RPG enthusiasts have been wondering about the strongest builds in the game. The Necromancer is considered to be the strongest class in the action RPG by many, and this article will cover the five most overpowered Necromancer builds in Diablo 4 that you can try with your character today.

Exploring 5 incredible Necromancer builds in Diablo 4

1) Bone Spear Necromancer build

Diablo @Diablo

Season of the Malignant is coming to Slay the corrupted and harness their power.Season of the Malignant is coming to #DiabloIV on July 20th 🩸

The Bone Spear Necromancer is unanimously agreed upon as being the strongest build for this class in Diablo 4. This is also one of the simpler builds as it is highly focused on the Critical Strike Damage and Vulnerable Damage of your character.

The Bone Spear is the most powerful Core Skill in the game as it deals the highest amount of damage among all others in the game. Pairing it with the right Aspects and Paragon Nodes will bring the best out of this build in Diablo 4. Make sure you sacrifice all your minions and golems in the Book of the Dead.

2) Blood Lance Necromancer build

The Blood Lance Necromancer build is a weaker version of the Bone Spear build, and it is also heavily dependent on a projectile. The Blood Lance build focuses on Critical Strike Damage as well, however, it also provides a high chance of having Blood Orbs dropped. This works as a great life-steal mechanism when your health is low.

Using minions is optional in this build. However, if you want to capitalize on your Critical Damage stats, you can sacrifice your minions yet again in this build in Diablo 4.

3) Summoner Necromancer build

Unlike the two previous entries on this list, the Summoner Necromancer build focuses solely on your minions and summons. The Army of the Dead Ultimate Skill will be the main focus of this build, as it will just take care of all your enemies while you stay back and enjoy the view.

Alongside this, you will also get to see your Golem bashing through enemy lines and making them vulnerable for you to put down the final strike on them. If you do not want to focus much on your melee skills and want a big army following you, this is the build you should opt for.

4) Blood Wave Necromancer build

The second blood build on this list, the Blood Wave Necromancer build focuses solely on your AoE (Area of Effect) abilities. The Necromancer class in Diablo 4 has some of the best AoE abilities, with skills like Blood Surge and Blood Wave.

Using these skills with the correct Aspects and gear will help you easily clear out enemies around you. Moreover, there will be a continuous supply of Blood Orbs to help you regain your health whenever you're in a pinch. Hence, if you love dealing AoE damage in action RPGs, this build is the one you should opt for.

5) Blight Necromancer build

The last entry on this list is one from the Darkness Skill Tree. Being one of the most neglected skills in Diablo 4, Blight can be a pretty good choice for all activities, both PvP and PvE, in the game. This is one of the best Damage Over Time builds, as it will continue to seep the life away from your enemies as you keep attacking with your fatal combos.

It is important to note that even though this is a Damage Over Time build, it will also focus heavily on your Critical Strike Damage. Hence, you will have to sacrifice your minions yet again to get the bonuses. Once you have the right Aspects, gems, and other gear, you can transform this into an endgame build.