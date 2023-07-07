5 easiest Nightmare dungeons without boss fights to farm for XP in Diablo 4

Dungeon crawling in Diablo 4 is probably the most fun experience you can have in the game. From fighting hordes of enemies to obtaining an insane amount of epic loot, there's no denying that dungeons play a significant role in farming experience points and maximizing your character's potential. Then there are the Nightmare Dungeons. These are basically normal dungeons but turned up to 11.

Some players want to be able to crawl through these dungeons with ease and not have to worry about a big bad boss waiting for them at the end. This article lists five Nightmare Dungeons without bosses, so you can farm as much as you want in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 guide: 5 Nightmare Dungeons with no bosses to farm

Before we get to the list, it's important to understand what Nightmare Dungeons are and how they work in Diablo 4. The Nightmare Dungeons are basically your standard dungeons that are a bit more difficult to complete as they are only available in World Tier 3 and are only accessible once you have completed the campaign and the very first Capstone Dungeon.

These Nightmare Dungeons can only be activated by using Nightmare Sigils, which can be obtained through World Bosses, the Tree of Whispers Rewards, and from defeated enemies inside Nightmare Dungeons. Remember that these Nightmare Sigils will only work on corresponding dungeons and could have either positive or negative affixes that will affect how you progress through the said dungeon.

1) Sunken Ruins Nightmare Dungeon

First on our list is The Sunken Ruins Nightmare Dungeon. This dungeon in Diablo 4 is one of the easier ones, provided it doesn't have any bosses and the layout isn't as large as other dungeons. However, the tight corridors may be a bit of a hassle for some players. Regardless, completing this Nightmare Dungeon rewards you with the Offensive Aspect of Ancestral Force.

The Legendary Aspect is incredibly useful for Barbarians, especially in earlier parts of the game. To complete this dungeon, you need have two stone carvings on their respective pedestals, destroy three Skeletal Constructs, and defeat Tomas. You'll also have to clear out the remaining ghosts and zombies.

2) Guulrahn Canals Nightmare Dungeon

Next on our list is the Guulrahn Canals Nightmare Dungeon (not to be confused with Guulrahn Slums). This Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4 is one of the dungeons on this list with faster clear times. So make sure you have lots of Nightmare Sigils, as you'll probably want to clear this dungeon multiple times. As for the rewards, you can get the Trickster's Offensive Aspect. A Legendary Aspect that is crucial for Rogue players.

You need to slay an army of Zombies and Spiders as well as destroy two Corpse Piles and two Cocoons in order to complete Guulrahn Canals. After that, you can keep repeating the dungeon as much as you want.

3) Maulwood Nightmare Dungeon

Another Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeon that has fast clear times and has no boss at all is the Maulwood Nightmare Dungeon. One of the many rewards you'll get for completing Maulwood is the Slaking Resource Aspect. This Legendary Aspect is crucial for Barbarian Leveling as it gives your character a chance to gain 20 Fury whenever you inflict damage on a bleeding enemy.

In order to complete this Nightmare Dungeon, you have to slay three Bandit Sentries, travel to Skeletal Rise, destroy three Skeletal Constructs, and eliminate hordes of Werewolves and Bandits.

4) Demon's Wake Nightmare Dungeon

The Demon's Wake Nightmare Dungeon is located in Scosglen and has players dealing with the evil Fallen and the armies of Skeletons. In order to complete this dungeon, you will have to destroy two Shaman Idols, eliminate all the enemies within the Ravaged Barracks, and slay the beast inside. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with Renown and the Defensive Aspect of Uncanny Treachery.

This Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4 may not be as fun as the rest on this list. However, it still offers an awesome Legendary Aspect as a reward making it worth completing.

5) Kor Dragan Barracks Nightmare Dungeon

Last but definitely not least is the Kor Dragan Barracks Nightmare Dungeon. Hidden within this Nightmare Dungeon is the extremely valuable Utility Aspect of Anemia. A Legendary Aspect that is perfect for players opting for a Bleed-focused build. Although not the fastest dungeon in terms of clear time, having no boss in the dungeon makes it pretty easy and straightforward.

To clear this Nightmare Dungeon, simply activate two of the Gate Controls and destroy five Blood Boils. Also, remember to eliminate all the Skeletons and Vampires inside this dungeon to make clearing this dungeon a breeze.

Hopefully, this guide helps you choose a Nightmare Dungeon to farm that sweet XP. If you're hungry for more Diablo 4 content, check out this list of 5 of the best Rogue Cosmetics for your character to rock in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes