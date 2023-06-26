5 best Rogue cosmetics in Diablo 4

The Rogue class is one of the most versatile classes in Diablo 4, providing players with a good balance of damage, speed, and agility that no other class in the game can rival. However, they also happen to boast some of the coolest-looking cosmetics that the game has to offer. These medieval ninja assassins are truly a force to be reckoned with... and so is their fashion sense.

If you're one of the players who decided to traverse the world of Diablo as a Rogue using their cunning skills, but you haven't yet decided which transmog skin you want to rock, then you're in the right place. Here are the five best Rogue Cosmetics in Diablo 4.

5 awesome Rogue skins in Diablo 4

Regardless of what build you're going for with your Rogue, you'll be relieved to know that most of these transmog skins are easily unlockable simply by looting them from dead enemies and taking them to the blacksmith to be salvaged. Once salvaged, the transmog skin will then be readily available for your character to use.

Just keep in mind that some of these armors might have legendary aspects, so make sure to choose wisely when it comes to salvaging them.

1) Archon Set

The Archon armor in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

The Archon armor set is a definite must-have for any Rogue in the game. Not only does it make your character look like they came from the Dishonored game series, but it also happens to be one of the more practical-looking armor for the Rogues.

This particular transmog skin combines multiple elements, such as cloth, leather, and steel, that give the armor a timeless look fit for any Rogue looking to spill some demon blood in style.

2) Doom Set

The Doom Armor Set in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

Ever wondered what the Scarecrow from Batman would look like if he had been sucked into the world of Diablo 4? Well, look no further because the Doom set is clearly just that. The Doom set armor is definitely one of the spookier-looking transmog skins that the game has to offer.

The Doom armor uses jagged leather and metallic armor pieces that emit a glowing light that will surely terrify even the lords of chaos themselves. To top it all off, it even has a glowing metal skull as the belt buckle.

3) Runic Set

The Runic armor set in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

The Runic armor set has to be one of, if not the most iconic Rogue armor in the game. You might have already seen them in various promotional materials, YouTube thumbnails, and even on Twitch, as some of the more famous Diablo 4 players seem to love rocking this set.

This transmog skin uses gold elements combined with intricately detailed leather elements, giving your Rogue a more mysterious and deadly appearance. The singular pauldron, the golden mask, and the gauntlet with claws are definitely what make this armor such a fan favorite.

4) Warlord Set

The Warlord set in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

This Rogue armor set is definitely a standout when it comes to overall uniqueness as the helmet seems as though it was inspired by the Predator franchise, with its helm shape being similar to the powerful alien warriors in the classic film. The awesome gauntlets in this armor set also appear to be larger than most of the gauntlets in the Rogue's arsenal.

Another cool thing about the Doom set is that the pauldron has three large spikes protruding from the shoulder, sending a message to all the demons out there to not even dare to get close if they don't want to suffer the Rogue's wrath.

5) Sovereign Set

The Sovereign armor set in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

Last but definitely not least is the Sovereign armor. The scales, the leather, the loincloth, the metal mask... everything about this armor is epic. Not only is it giving massive Dr. Doom vibes, but it also seems to be one of the more modern-looking skins in the game.

If you're one of the players who are looking to give your Rogue a more modern assassin look, this is one set you'll definitely not want to miss.

Now that you have an idea of what your Rogue should look like, you should also make sure that your character has the best build. Check out this guide on the best PVE Rogue build in Diablo 4.

