Diablo 4 Eaglehorn: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Unique items are some of the most powerful weapons and armor in Diablo 4. They can significantly improve class abilities through their potent bonuses and effects. However, obtaining these items can be pretty hard, thanks to their exceptionally reduced drop rate. Finding their Sacred or Ancestral variations is even more challenging.

Each class in Diablo 4 received one new unique item in Patch 1.1.0. For the Rogue class, Eaglehorn was launched ahead of the Season of the Malignant update on July 20.

How to easily get Eaglehorn in Diablo 4

You can obtain Eaglehorn in Helltide events (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Obtaining Eaglehorn can be a rather difficult undertaking in Diablo 4. This Unique item can be acquired in a number of different methods, but it is still one of the most elusive weapons in Diablo 4.

After you unlock World Tier 3 (Nightmare difficulty), you will begin receiving Unique Items like Eaglehorn. You must successfully complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon at World Tier 2 to access World Tier 3.

To increase your chances of getting even better-quality items, it is strongly encouraged that you reach World Tier 4 (Torment Difficulty). The Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon must be completed on World Tier 3 in order to enter this tier.

Completing Nightmare Dungeons can drop Unique items (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Nightmare Dungeons are also a great way to score this item due to the density of high-level Elites and mobs. The quality of the Uniques you find will be higher since Nightmare Dungeons have a +12% increased chance to drop Ancestral and Sacred Items.

Moreover, Elite monsters in this dungeon grant a +10% increased chance of dropping an extra item, and clearing the dungeon boosts the likelihood of a second item falling by 50%. Your chances of discovering Uniques consequently increase with these bonuses.

However, it's best to come prepared because enemies in this dungeon are really challenging to kill. It is useful to team up with your friends when grinding in this dungeon.

You can also complete Helltide events to acquire some Uniques. Your chances of receiving the Eaglehorn are improved, thanks to Elite Helltide monsters' increased +30% chance to drop an extra item.

The Eaglehorn effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Similar to other Unique items, Eaglehorn has its own set of effects and Affixes. This Unique item has an interesting effect: an arrow fired by Penetrating Shot has a 30–80% probability of bouncing off walls and scenery. Using Penetrating Shot, you can hit an enemy from behind and render them vulnerable for three seconds.

Meanwhile, listed below are the item's Affixes:

Equipment Affix: Damage to distant enemies

Affix 1: Critical Strike Chance

Affix 2: Physical Damage

Affix 3: Vulnerable Damage

Affix 4: Damage to Elites

It is the third Unique Bow for the Rogue class, in addition to Skyhunter and Windforce.

