Diablo 4 The Oculus: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

With Patch 1.1.0 being released in Diablo 4, players are getting a new set of gears and aspects. Among these are six new Unique items — one for each of the five classes — and a general item. These are some top-of-the-line items, thanks to their powerful effects and bonuses. For this reason, players are eager to get their hands on these prized possessions.

The Oculus is one of the Unique items introduced in the recent patch update. This weapon is exclusively available for the Sorcerer class and offers great effects and bonuses. It's exciting to see how players would build around it in the new Season of the Malignant.

How to easily get The Oculus in Diablo 4

It is recommended to access World Tier 4 to obtain The Oculus (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unique items like The Oculus are Diablo 4's most highly-coveted weapons. Those who want to obtain the item would need to do some grinding.

After reaching World Tier 3 (Nightmare difficulty), you will begin receiving Unique Items like The Oculus. To gain access to World Tier 3, you need to complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon at World Tier 2.

To increase your chances of getting even higher-quality items, it is recommended to take it to the next level with World Tier 4 (Torment Difficulty). In this tier, new Unique item drops begin to appear. You need to complete the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon on World Tier 3 to gain access to this tier.

You can also obtain The Oculus by killing monsters and opening chests in World Tier 3 and 4. Slay World Bosses, run Nightmare Dungeons, or take part in World Events like Gathering Legions to increase your chances of earning the wand.

Although challenging, Nightmare dungeons are great for finding Legendary and Unique items because of their abundance of high-level Elites and high mob density. Additionally, Ancestral and Sacred Items have a +10% enhanced chance to drop from Nightmare Dungeons, so the Uniques you obtain will be of better caliber.

Moreover, Elite enemies in Nightmare Dungeons have a +10% higher chance to drop an additional item, while clearing one increases the possibility of a second Legendary dropping by 50%. These factors increase your odds of finding Uniques.

Helltides are also fantastic for farming Uniques since Mystery Chests. All other Helltide Chests have a chance to contain Unique items. Elite Helltide mobs have an increased +30% chance to drop an additional item, giving you a greater chance of obtaining The Oculus.

The Oculus effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

The Oculus' unique effect allows you to teleport to a random location when you evade (using a teleport enchantment). It also has the following Affixes:

Equipment Affix: Lucky Hit Chance

Affix 1: Max Evade Charges

Affix 2: Attack Reduces Evade's cooldown

Affix 3: Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore Primary Resource

Affix 4: Ranks of Teleport

With the release of The Oculus, there are currently two Unique wands for the Sorcerer class in Diablo 4.

Patch 1.1.0 of Diablo 4 rolled out on July 18, bringing new Unique items to the game. On July 20, the title is set to receive its first season, Season of the Malignant.