5 best swords in Diablo 4

Weapons play a vital role in Diablo 4 since they are mostly going to be your primary tool in dealing with the various enemies present in Sanctuary. They are a great tool for fighting at close range, regardless of your character build. Swords can be used by the Rogue, Barbarian, Druid, and Necromancer, making it one of the more common weapon types that you will come across in Diablo 4.

Due to the huge amount of swords you may come across in your travels in the world of Sanctuary, you may be wondering which ones are worth keeping and which ones can be removed from your inventory.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

What are the best swords in Diablo 4?

Not all swords are made equal, some are more unique and more powerful than others, while a few can only be used by a certain class. As such, some are definitely better than others in terms of their stats and the unique effects that they provide when equipped. Here are the best swords for you to keep an eye out for in Diablo 4.

1) Doombringer (All Classes)

The Doombringer is a Unique Item that can be randomly found by killing enemies or by opening chests. It is one of the few Unique items in Diablo 4 that can be equipped by all classes, provided that they use swords.

The Doombringer has the following Unique Effect: Up to a [15-25] percent chance to deal [X] Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by [20] percent for five seconds. It also has the following affixes:

Equipment Affix: + Critical Strike Damage

Affix 1: + Maximum Life

Affix 2: + Damage

Affix 3: + Core Skill Damage

Affix 4: Lucky Hit: Chance to Heal

2) The Grandfather (All Classes)

This is another Unique Sword that can be equipeed by all classes. It is a two-handed weapon that can be randomly found dropped by defeated enemies and by opening chests in Diablo 4.

The Grandfather will increase your Critical Strike Damage by [XX-XX] percent. The other properties on this weapon can roll higher than normal. It also has the following Affixes:

Equipment Affix: +Critical Strike Damage

Affix 1: +Damage

Affix 2: +Maximum Life

Affix 3: +All Stats

Affix 4: Ignores Durability Loss

3) Fields of Crimson (Barbarian)

Fields of Crimson is another Unique Two-Handed Sword, but this one can only be equipped by the Barbarian. It greatly benefits Barbarians who are going to invest points in the Rupture skill due to its Unique Effects and its Affixes

The Unique Effect for this sword are as follows: While using this weapon, damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a pool of blood that inflicts Bleeding damage over six seconds, and enemies standing in the pool take a 10% increase in Bleed damage. It also has the following Affixes:

Equipment Affix: + Critical Strike Damage

Affix 1: + Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons

Affix 2: + Damage Over Time

Affix 3: + Rupture Cooldown Reduction

Affix 4: + Ranks to Rupture

4) Ramaladni's Magnum Opus (Barbarian)

Ramaladni's Magnum Opus is another Unique weapon that is exclusive to the Barbarian. This sword can be randomly found upon reaching World Tier 3 in Diablo 4 and it benefits Barbarians who have huge amounts of Fury or are capable of generating Fury quickly.

This weapon has the following Unique Effect: Skills using this weapon deal [XX-XX] percent increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you lose 2 Fury every second. Aside from its Unique Effect, it also provides the following Affixes:

Equipment Affix: + Critical Strike damage

Affix 1: + Damage with dual wielded weapons

Affix 2: + Damage to close enemies

Affix 3: + Physical damage

Affix 4: Lucky Hit: Up to 5 percent chance to restore Primary Resource

5) Infernal Edge (Barbarian)

The Infernal Edge is another Barbarian exclusive sword. However, this cannot be found randomly and can only be picked up after defeating Almunn. Almunn is a formidable foe that whom you can find in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4.

The Infernal Edge will provide your Barbarian with increased critical strike damage, a boost to all their stats, a Lucky Hit effect that has a chance to execute non-elite enemies who have been injured, and it has an empty gem socket.

These are the best swords that you can find in Diablo 4. If you prefer a different weapon type, check out this list of all the Unique Items in Diablo 4.

