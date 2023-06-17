Fields of Crimson in Diablo 4: How to get, unique effects, affixes, and more

Weapons are vital to ensure your survival in the unforgiving world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4. The more powerful your weapons are, the easier it is for you to slay the various enemies plaguing Sanctuary. The best weapons belong to the Legendary or the Unique classification, as these provide amazing stats and bonuses that make it easier to eliminate enemies.

One of these unique weapons is the two-handed Ancestral unique Sword called the Fields of Crimson. This imposing sword can only be used by the Barbarian Class, and if you want to learn more about it, this guide is for you.

How to easily get the Fields of Crimson in Diablo 4

You cannot simply walk up to a merchant in Diablo 4 and purchase this weapon. However, there isn't a single stronghold or dungeon to grind through where the Fields of Crimson is available as a reward.

Unique items such as this sword can only be picked up as a random drop from slain enemies or from the chests scattered around Sanctuary. However, since this item is of the Ancestral Unique variety, it will not appear as random loot during your first playthrough.

For context, you can only choose between World Tier 1 and 2 on your first playthrough. Unique items only become available once the game is set to a higher difficulty.

To do this, you must fulfill two steps. The first is achieving level 50 with your character, and the second is completing the game's campaign once. Upon reaching Diablo 4's post-game, you will be greeted with a new priority quest called World Tier 3: Nightmare. Remember you must have World Tier 2 selected as your difficulty to do this.

This quest requires you to triumph over the challenges in the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon, and from thereon, you can set the difficulty to World Tier 3. Unique items will start dropping as random loot from enemies in this difficulty setting. This will also raise the level cap in Diablo 4 beyond level 50.

However, since the Fields of Crimson is an Ancestral weapon, you will have better odds of finding it upon reaching World Tier 4. To do this, you must complete another Capstone Dungeon called Fallen Temple.

Before heading there, it is recommended that you are at least level 70 before attempting this dungeon. Once you have completed this challenge and set the difficulty to World Tier 4, the Fields of Crimson will appear as loot in Diablo 4.

If you aren't having any luck finding it in World Tier 3, consider switching things up to World Tier 4.

Fields of Crimson effects and affixes in Diablo 4

The Fields of Crimson is a deadly weapon in the hands of any Barbarian, but its effects are maximized when your character build uses the Rupture skill.

While wielding this weapon, hitting at least one enemy with Rupture forms a blood pool, inflicting [X] Bleeding damage over six seconds. Enemies standing in the pool incur a 10 percent increase in Bleed damage.

Aside from this devastating unique effect, the Fields of Crimson have several affixes that make it formidable even if you create a Barbarian build that does not use Rupture. Here are its affixes:

Equipment Affix +Critical Strike Damage Affix 1 +Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons Affix 2 +Damage Over Time Affix 3 +Cooldown Reduction for Rupture Affix 4 +Ranks to Rupture

The Fields of Crimson is an incredible weapon in your Barbarian's arsenal in Diablo 4. However, if you think this weapon is not for you or prefer a different class, check out this list of all the unique items in Diablo 4.

