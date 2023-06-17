Where to find and defeat Almunn in Diablo 4

The world of Diablo 4 is filled with monsters of all kinds. As you travel through Sanctuary, you will have to defeat them to make progress and earn unique dropped items. One category of monsters in this game is called Extremely Rare Monsters. It comprises a total of fifteen entities, one of which is Almunn. You will have to find as well as defeat all fifteen of these Extremely Rare Monsters to unlock the Poacher and Treasure Hunter challenges in Diablo 4.

Each of these entities has a definite spawn point as well as time. And all of them drop unique items when you beat them. These monsters respawn in the same spot after a while, making them available for farming.

Almunn is a Giant Winged Demon who possesses a Shadow Enchanted ability and whose go-to battling tactic is based on melee attacks. Here is everything you need to know about this foe in Diablo 4.

Where to find Almunn in Diablo 4

Almunn can be found on the western edge of the Dry Steppes region in a place called The Scarred Coast. When you reach this area, look for a massive Balrog. That is Almunn.

When you do enough damage to him, he will transform into Jebta, Bearer of the Blade, which is this boss' human form. Remember that you will only be able to encounter Almunn during nighttime.

How to beat Almunn in Diablo 4

Almunn is a powerful monster who can beat you easily if you don't come prepared. The item drop from defeating him can only be used once your character is level 47 in the game. This should give you an idea of how powerful he is.

That being said, what you need to worry about most is his Shadow Enchanted ability. Almunn or his shadow copy can only do damage to you if you get too close to either of them. If you are playing as a Sorcerer or Necromancer, make sure to maintain your distance. If you are playing as a Barbarian or Druid, you have to be precise and agile with your movement.

How to get Infernal Edge from Almunn in Diablo 4

After you slay Almunn, you will get the Infernal Edge. This is a rare two-handed sword that can be used by Barbarians. It is a powerful weapon that will come in handy in dealing massive damage to various enemies and bosses or even other players in PvP encounters.

The Infernal Edge does approximately 994 damage per second, which comes from around 795 to 1,193 points of damage with every hit. The two-handed sword is able to dish out one attack every second and has an 18% chance of dealing critical strike damage.

When equipped, the Infernal Edge will give your Barbarian a 26-to-34-point boost to all stats, as well as 26-40% increased damage to enemies who are already injured. The blade also has the ability to inflict Lucky Hits, which has up to a 12% chance of executing non-Elite enemies who are hurt.

