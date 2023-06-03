The Diablo 4 early access has garnered incredible success, and those who have pre-purchased the Ultimate and Deluxe editions of the game can finally take on everything that Sanctuary can throw at them. While there are many newcomers to the franchise, some of the veterans are looking to be a bit competitive as they look to be the first few to reach character cap 100 on Hardcore mode.

Diablo 4 can be a rather competitive experience, with so much to do in Sanctuary and the game's build variety for each class.

Veterans prefer to go up against each other in both PvE and PvP content, so many in the community were wondering if and when Blizzard will look to implement a Leaderboard system in the game.

When will the Leaderboards be introduced and what to expect from it in Diablo 4?

During a recent developer update stream, it was stated that the Leaderboards would likely make its way to Diablo 4 in season 2, which is expected to kick off sometime in October this year.

What to expect from the Diablo 4 Leaderboards?

As mentioned, the Leaderboards system is something that allows incredibly dedicated players to compete against one another for the best scores in both PvE and PvP content.

As Diablo 4 will be running on a seasonal system with new battle passes and resets coming every few months, there will indeed be many in the community who will be looking to get the top spot on the boards every season.

As mentioned, the developer is trying to bring the Leaderboards in season 2 of the game, which is set to go live in October 2023 and will end sometime in January 2024.

Moreover, Blizzard has also assured players that the Leaderboards system will not be platform specific. As the RPG has cross-play across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, there will be a common leaderboard for each.

However, players looking forward to the Leaderboards should take the expected arrival time with a grain of salt. While Blizzard did say it has a chance of dropping this year, it’s also possible that it might get pushed to 2024.

Until then, players can look to mid-max each of their characters, as it will take them more than 150 hours to reach the max cap for each character in the game.

