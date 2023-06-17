Ramaladni's Magnum Opus in Diablo 4: How to get, unique effects, affixes, and more

Diablo 4 boasts a wide selection of powerful unique weapons, armor, and Legendary Aspects for you to find. Each item sets your character apart with incredible effects and massive boosts. Despite being difficult to track down, these unique items are worth having due to how much they improve your character. One such tool is the weapon known as Ramaladni's Magnum Opus.

It is a potent sword that will help you slay the enemies in Sanctuary. The only class capable of wielding such a mighty sword is the Barbarian.

How to easily get the Ramaladni's Magnum Opus in Diablo 4

This formidable weapon isn't something you can easily purchase from one of the many merchants in the world of Sanctuary. However, there isn't a single area where Ramaladni's Magnum Opus is sitting and waiting to be claimed.

Getting your hands on this weapon requires time, effort, and a bit of luck. This unique sword is a rare item drop you may obtain from killing enemies, opening chests, or any other place where loot appears.

That said, the chances of randomly finding it once you start a new game are zero. Before Unique items such as Ramaladni's Magnum Opus start appearing in Diablo 4's Sanctuary, you must advance the game's difficulty to World Tier 3.

Basically, beginners can only choose from World Tier 1 and 2 for their difficulty setting. To access World Tier 3, complete a full campaign playthrough and achieve level 50 with your character.

Once you complete the campaign and reach level 50, you will unlock a Priority Quest called World Tier 3: Nightmare. This quest will take you to a Capstone Dungeon called the Cathedral of Light. Aside from completing the campaign, you should also have World Tier 2 selected as your difficulty to access this area.

Clear this dungeon, and you can select World Tier 3 as your difficulty. Once this level is active, unique items such as Ramaladni's Magnum Opus can become obtainable from enemies or chests.

You can further improve the odds of unique items dropping randomly by increasing the game's difficulty to World Tier 4.

Remember that clearing Capstone Dungeons in Diablo 4 is no easy feat, and you should prepare for a tough fight when aiming to do so.

Ramaladni's Magnum Opus effects and affixes in Diablo 4

Ramaladni's Magnum Opus may be a tough find, but it bolsters your Barbarian's fighting abilities in Diablo 4.

This weapon implements this unique effect: Skills using this weapon deal [X] percent increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you lose two Fury every two seconds.

Learning to maximize the effects of this weapon could become challenging since it requires a balancing act to ensure you don't run out of Fury. Using skills that build up your Barbarian's Fury should complement this weapon nicely.

Aside from its unique effect, this sword also has the following affixes:

Equipment Affix +Critical Strike Damage Affix 1 +Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons Affix 2 +Damage to Close Enemies Affix 3 +Physical Damage Affix 4 Lucky Hit: Up to a 5 percent chance to restore Primary Resource

The affixes of the weapon focus mostly on increasing the base amount of damage you can deal to your enemies, which makes it worth having despite the learning curve.

If you feel this weapon is not for you, check out the complete list of Unique Items for all classes and find one that suits your playstyle.

