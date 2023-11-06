5 best early game tames in Ark: Survival Ascended

Ark: Survival Ascended has always been a game that has excited fans of megafauna. A remake of the original Ark: Survival Evolved, this new title reimagines the beloved survival game for modern hardware, and Studio Wildcard has done an excellent job in revamping it for 2023 and beyond. The title has all the elements that fans have come to love, and has also added a few new things that the community greatly appreciates.

Ark: Survival Ascended has a ton of dinosaurs and other megafauna in it. Most of them want to eat players, while some are content to be left alone. The great thing is that gamers can tame and ride these large animals. While most are hostile to , select prehistoric beasts can be tamed through patience and skill.

This article takes a look at some of the best dinos and animals players can tame in the early game of Ark: Survival Ascended.

5 great early game tames to get in Ark: Survival Ascended

1) Iguanodon

Journal Notes - Iguanodon (image by Studio Wildcard)

The Iguanodon was a large herbivore who lived during the Late Jurassic period. It moved in great herds for both protection and socialization. The Iguanodon has sharp claws on both of its front feet, which it uses to fight anything that threatens it. This large herbivore is one of the most recognizable dinosaurs in Ark: Survival Ascended, and is easily a fan-favorite among many players.

This dinosaur is found all across the Island, and is relatively easy to tame in the early game. Players can tame the Iguanodon in about 12 to 13 minutes by using Simple Kibble. This dinosaur is versatile and can help collect berries and other foraging items. It is a perfect companion in the early game of Ark: Survival Ascended.

2) Moschops

Journal Notes - Moschops (image by Studio Wildcard)

This small dinosaur is one that most players are familiar with. Introduced in Ark: Survival Ascended, this non-lethal dinosaur is one that is recommended by players of the game as one of the best mounts and tames when starting out on the Island. This animal is found abundantly throughout the landscape and can be easily subdued with minimal tools.

The Moschops can have great utility. Serving the player autonomously as it reaches a certain age, the Moschope proves to be very useful for players as they establish a home base on the island. It can also be ridden without a saddle, making it the ideal tame to start off with in Ark: Survival Ascended.

3) Ankylosaurus

The Ankylosaurus is a huge armoured herbivore that most fans will instantly recognize. This massive hulking beast has large bony spikes all around its body that help protect it from predators. Coupled with the massive club-like tail, the Ankylosaurus is a foe not to be messed with. It can make quick work of any predator that comes in looking for a bite, and is one of the harder tames on this list.

The Ankylosaurus is found in rocky places. The best place to find one would be in the Northern sections of the map. Ideally, players would like to avoid this location, but the game becomes a whole lot easier if they can get their hands on the dinosaur.

The Ankylosaur requires at least 40 minutes of patient waiting to tame. Being an herbivore, it eats the same food as the last two entries, but is a lot more vulnerable during the taming process. So, players have to keep a watchful eye out. The Ankylosaurus can be an excellent dinosaur companion in the early game.

4) Direwolf

This large canine can be found in the Northern Icy regions of the map, and is a deadly animal to go up against. The Direwolf is an extinct species of megafauna that lived during the Pleistocene epoch and was the apex predator during its time. Much larger than present-day wolves, it had powerful jaws that could rip and tear through the toughest of hides.

While not as intimidating as a large dinosaur, the Direwolf serves as an excellent tame at all stages of the game. If players looking for something fast, durable, and strong, this is the animal to tame. It can serve as an excellent scout, allowing players to map uncharted terrain using their faithful canine buddy. This animal is a carnivore and requires meat or Superior Kibble to tame.

5) Raptor

Journal Notes - Raptor (image by Studio Wildcard)

The Raptor is arguably the most recognized dinosaur in history. With its trademark claws, the raptor was known to be one of the deadliest predators to walk the earth. Hunting in packs, they saw efficiency in their hunts like no other animal before or after them. In Ark: Survival Ascended, the Raptors are a fan-favorite, and a dinosaur that most players will end up taming at some point in their playthrough.

The Raptor has a surprisingly low tame time, under 10 minutes. Players should keep in mind that this is only achievable with Simple Kibble as other meat products drastically increase the time required to tame it. A versatile and agile dinosaur, it can cover large distances in record time and is easily one of the best mounts for players to get in the early game.

This article covers some of the best mounts and tames players can get in the early game. Some of these dinosaurs and animals can be dangerous, so players are advised to exercise caution when hunting for them in Ark: Survival Ascended.