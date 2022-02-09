Ark Lost Island guide: How to tame Ankylosaurus

Ark Lost Island is home to a number of prehistoric creatures that are beautifully rendered for survivors to interact with. These animals have their idiosyncratic behavior and can be both hunted and tamed. The island is home to a litany of iconic dinosaurs and one of them is the Ankylosaurus.

The late Cretaceous dinosaur's distinct armored body and tail makes it an easily recognizable reptile in the wild. The herbivorous animals are found in small family units on the island. Its fused armor plates make it a difficult animal to be taken down by the players.

What players need to do to tame the Ankylosaurus in Ark Lost Island

Dossier information on Ankylosaurus (Image via Ark Lost Island)

Ankylosaurus are peaceful reptiles who won't attack unless provoked. The dossier, which describes various creatures and objects in the game, lists the advantages of domesticating the creature. It states:

"Without a doubt, the best trait of a trained Ankylosaurus is its enormously dense tail. This tail is powerful enough to quickly shatter the resource-laden rocks of the Island. One of the wealthier human tribes on the island utilizes a squad of Ankylosaurs in its mines and quarries. The creature's affinity for metal enables it to carry raw ore at an effectively reduced weight."

To tame this quadrupedal herbivore, the player needs to follow these steps:

Ankylosaurus are to be tamed by the knock out method.

The creature has slow movement speed, so it can be easily outran. The player can knock it out with Tranquilizer Darts or Tranquilizer Arrows. According to Ark wiki, even a simple Slingshot could bring the same effect.

Carry Taming Food - any crop will do. Players can also use Regular Kibbles. Drag them to the dinosaur's inventory and wait for it to get tamed.

One of the safest places to tame this animal is in the herbivorous island in the bottom left corner of the map.

Ankylosaur is a must-have for any Ark Lost Island player. The crushing tail and powerful bite deal devastating amounts of damage to the enemy. It boasts a large HP which makes it an amazing tank for a player to have. The creature also has a good carrying capacity.

The dinosaur also shines in the role of a gatherer as it can harvest most of the materials barring a few. According to the Ark wiki, it is one of the most viable ways of harvesting rocks and ores and is excellent for collecting essential materials. They also get a 85% weight reduction for raw material in their inventories, thus allowing them to carry more.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul