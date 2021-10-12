Fortnite Season 8 Dire Wolf Pack questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Dire is as "OG" as skins can get, and while it doesn't look like the skin will be returning anytime soon as it was a Battle Pass exclusive to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6, players will be able to see the majestic NPC roaming about on the island.

Although Dire is scary, players who are willing to earn some experience points from taking on challenges can help him complete the Dire Wolf Pack questline. A total of 150,000 XP can be earned by completing all the tasks.

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 Dire Wolf Pack questline challenges

There are five stages in the Dire Wolf Pack questline. To begin the challenge, players must first interact with Dire, who is located at Camp Cod, far south of Catty Corner.

Here is the list:

Stage 1: Emote at the Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, or Lockie's Lighthouse (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Stage 2: Damage wildlife with a melee weapon (0/40) - 30,000 XP

Stage 3: Destroy a dumpster at Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Stage 4: Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways with a melee weapon (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Stage 5: Travel on foot in Misty Meadows (0/200) - 30,000 XP

Fortnite Season 8 Dire Wolf Pack questline challenges (Image via StreakyFly/Twitter)

Stage 1) Emote at the Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, or Lockie's Lighthouse (0/1) - 30,000 XP

To complete this stage of the challenge, players simply need to visit either of the above mentioned POI's in Fortnite and emote there. Here is where they are located on the island:

Weather Station - South of Catty Corner

Fort Crumpet - West of Believer Beach

Lockie's Lighthouse - Northeast of Lockie's Lighthouse

Stage 2) Damage wildlife with a melee weapon (0/40) - 30,000 XP

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to use their harvesting tool to damage wildlife. This should work with any wildlife currently in-game. Chickens would be the easiest targets to take a swing at.

Stage 3) Destroy a dumpster at Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Players need to destroy a dumpster at either Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park. They can easily be found behind large department stores or grocery stores at the locations.

Stage 4) Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways with a melee weapon (0/5) - 30,000 XP

This Fortnite challenge may get a bit difficult for some players, but an easy way to complete this task would be to hop about and pickaxe monsters. Although a bit of damage will be taken from melee combat, eliminating monsters will restore HP.

Stage 5) Travel on foot in Misty Meadows (0/200) - 30,000 XP

Given that Misty Meadows is still somewhat of a hotdrop zone, this Fortnite challenge may get a bit difficult. Players will have to either land or travel to Misty Meadows, and walk about for 200 meters to complete this task.

Also Read

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed in multiple matches.

Edited by Danyal Arabi