5 most useful tames in ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended introduced a set of new dinosaurs and creatures for players to tame. Taming has always been a core experience in ARK games, and the recent installment offers even more avenues to do so. Whether you want to begin your ARK adventure solo or alongside friends, you will always need different creatures to navigate the world's landscapes.

Tames are essential to your progress. Every dinosaur has its own skills and unique traits, and transforming these creatures into your companions is the key to in-game survival. In this list, we've rounded up the best and most useful tames in ARK Survival Ascended.

Rex, Stegosaurus, and other useful tames in ARK Survival Ascended

1) Rex

The Rex is one of the strongest creatures in the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The T. rex, or simply the Rex, is a fan-favorite creature in ARK Survival Ascended, and it's pretty obvious why. It's a real powerhouse when it comes to taking down enemies and a top-tier predator that can easily handle most bosses in the game.

While the Rex may seem intimidating, it actually isn't too hard to tame. It's advisable to get yourself a Rex early on to ensure your survival. These creatures deal serious damage and can easily scare away enemies that can destroy your base.

2) Ankylosaurus

The Ankylosaurus is great for gathering resources (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Ankylosaurus may look tough and strong, but this creature isn't exactly built for brawls. Despite its looks, the Ankylosaurus isn't naturally a fighter. It mainly uses those spikes for defense, and it's relatively easy to tame, especially if you have the right gear.

This dino's real strength is in mining, specifically for getting your hands on valuable metals. The Ankylosaurus is a pro at digging up precious metals, and its armored body and spiked tail keep potential threats at bay. Use it the right way, and it can quickly upgrade your gear and build stronger defenses.

3) Stegosaurus

Stegosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

There's more to Stegosaurus than what meets the eye. Although it may not look as flashy as the other dinosaurs, it's a great creature to tame, especially in the early stages of the game.

One of the big advantages of the Stegosaurus is its incredible carrying capacity. It can haul heavy loads without breaking a sweat, even in rough terrain. It's perfect for moving resources or gear over tricky landscapes. It's also a resource-gathering champ, gathering berries, woods, thatch, and stone.

4) Brontosaurus

Brontosaurus is a massive dinosaur in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Taming a Brontosaurus means you get yourself a massive cargo carrier. It might not be the speediest creature around, but it's a reliable and efficient way to move your stuff from one place to another.

Because of that, you can essentially turn a Brontosaurus into a mobile base. You can set up defenses like turrets on its huge back. It boasts an impressive HP, and it can easily take on smaller creatures, making it a great choice for guarding your base and all your precious resources.

5) Therizinosaurus

Therizinosaurus (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Therizinosaurus are your big dinos that have a special knack for quickly gathering wood, thatch, and berries with their long claws. Taming one of these big guys might be a bit trickier than taming Ankylosauruses, but it's worth the effort.

Therizinosauruses are kind of loners by nature, and they tend to do their hunting solo. This beast is a resource-gathering machine, getting you plants, food, and wood with ease. On top of that, it's a combat pro and can be your trusty steed in battles against a wide range of creatures.

This ends our list of the most useful tames in ARK Survival Ascended.