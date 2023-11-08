ARK Survival Ascended Raptor taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended is the official Unreal Engine 5 remake of Studio Wildcard's celebrated survival MMO, Ark Survival Evolved. Its crafting and building elements draw a lot of inspiration from other iconic titles within the genre, such as Rust, but it stands apart with its intricate pet system.

In Ark Survival Ascended, you can domesticate a number of dinosaurs and use them for purposes ranging from resource gathering to defending your base. The game directly imports the entire prehistoric bestiary available in Ark Survival Evolved, plus half a decade's worth of content updates. Naturally, this bestiary also includes the iconic Raptor creature from the original title.

How to tame Raptor in Ark Survival Ascended

Expand Tweet

There are various reasons why you would want to tame a Raptor in Ark Survival Ascended. The Utahraptor Prime is a comparatively small carnivore but a formidable foe nonetheless, especially when roaming in packs.

As a part of your dino family, the best service the Raptor can provide is an early-game ride. While its mobility or damage is not the best, it will get you breezing through the midgame for several activities, including hunting, scouting, or taming larger creatures.

Taming them can be somewhat tricky if you are unprepared for it. As always, you need a few basic tools to simplify the process:

A pair of Bolas

A crossbow with tranquilizer ammunition

If you do not have the luxury of crossbows or ranged attacks, a wooden club will also suffice as a substitute (for a low-level Raptor). Even if you are using tranquilizer rounds with a bow, the Raptor should be knocked out in one direct shot to the head.

In any case, the idea is to simply throw the Bolas to incapacitate the creature and then whack it in the head if you are using a wooden club or shoot the tranquilizer round if you have ranged options.

Smaller creatures can be easily tamed with simple Wood Pillar traps in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

If you are trying to take on a very high-level Raptor that you cannot knock out fast enough, there is also the option to use a trap. In Ark Survival Ascended, you can get a simple trap going with a 2x2 grid of Wood Pillars.

Wood Pillars are made cheaply from early-game resources like fiber, wood, and thatch, making them dispensible tools for taming. To place the trap, throw the bolus first and then build a grid of Wood Pillars around the Raptor while it is rooted. You can make do with a small grid due to the small size of this creature.

Once it is knocked out, you should transfer Parasaur egg kibbles to make the taming process faster. Parasaurs are easy to tame in the early game, making them the superior resource to use rather than spending your raw meat reserves.