ARK Survival Ascended Therizinosaurus taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended, the official Unreal Engine 5 remake of Ark: Survival Evolved, remains faithful to all of the game mechanics of the original title. One of the signature elements of this crafting-centric MMO survival game is the ability to tame wild beasts. The newly befriended dinos may serve a number of purposes, from the ability to ride them to guarding your base while you go offline.

The prehistoric bestiary of Ark Survival Ascended contains nearly all of the creatures available in the 2017 release, as well as those that accumulated throughout many of its content updates.

Therizinosaurus, a powerful fan-favorite herbivore predator, was added to the game in the Early Access build of Ark Survival Ascended.

How to tame Therizinosaurus in Ark Survival Ascended

Therizinosaurus is one of the most versatile creatures you can tame in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

If you are looking to ramp up your passive resource generation in Ark Survival Ascended, Therizinosaurus might be exactly what you are looking for. This late Cretacean predator is one of the most versatile recruits you can add to your arsenal of tamed pets:

They are capable of great damage with rapid slashes from their deadly claws, which makes them good for PvP and battling bigger creatures

They can be put to great use as gatherers, boasting rapid harvest speed for all things from wild berries to meat.

To balance this versatility, however, Therizonsaurus is also one of the most formidable creatures to tame. As mentioned earlier, their damage is not to be underestimated, and they are also capable of traversing through rough terrains surprisingly fast. To top it off, they are highly territorial with a high aggro range.

These solitary beasts can be seen stalking the wilds in nearly any region except for swamps and snowy biomes. If you do not spot one in a long time, note that you might be able to reset the spawns via console commands in Ark Survival Ascended and try again.

As one may expect, taking on a Therizinosaur in combat is the toughest part of the challenge. Consider the following in preparation:

You are best off not locking horns with them in melee range, regardless of how high your armor is.

They can also hit you while you are mounted and knock you off in a couple of hits.

Ranged battle is the only advisable route to defeating them, preferably from a cliffside overlooking the target.

Once their Tarpor meter rises, they also tend to run away. You should, therefore, try to down them in a few precise shots.

You will also need a flying or fast-moving mount, as your best course of action is to kite them while shooting back with tranquilizer rounds.

You can lure the beast into the trap to simplify the process (Image via Studio Wildcard)

An alternative strategy from Ark: Survival Evolved involves the usage of 2x2x2 spike traps. You have to set this up in a nearby location and then draw its attention to lure them into it. This lets you take free potshots with your crossbow without the risk of its escape.

Once downed, it may take one to two hours to tame fully, depending on its level. It regains consciousness much faster than the taming time, which means you should keep some Narcotics at hand to secure the capture.