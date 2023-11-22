ARK Survival Ascended Tapejara taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is Studio Wildcard's latest title in the series, where taming animals take center stage among other core systems like crafting and gathering. The latter two are a staple in the survival-craft genre, while the former is unique to the ARK series. The various systems dovetail together, enticing you to explore different facets of the gameplay for optimal progression.

However, taming is a complex process, where each creature requires a different method and feed to tame them. Locating a particular animal on the vast Island can also be arduous.

Here's how you can tame this incredible flying mount in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame Tapejara in ARK Survival Ascended

Tapejara are flyers in ARK Survival Ascended, found around cliffs and the Redwood forest. These creatures have a skittish temperament and will flee at any sign of danger.

In appearance, the Tapejara can be mistaken for a Pteranodon, another tameable flyer. However, the former is much larger, allowing it to carry two additional passengers along with the rider, making it an exceptional war mount in group PvP.

You can find a Tapejara around the Island, especially in high-altitude areas. However, it prefers a temperate climate and won't venture into the Snow biome. If you can't find one, remember that you can use console commands to reset its spawn when you are the host or playing in single-player mode.

To tame a Tapejara, use the following strategies:

Farm Rare Flowers from Beaver Dams, as consuming the flowers will attract the Tapejaras towards you. You can also sneak up on them in a Ghillie Armor. However, the flower method is an easier and more efficient alternative.

Taming a Pteranodon is essential in the process, as it is the only creature faster than a Tapejara.

Next, build five Stone Dinosaur Gateways and place them in front of each other with an adequate amount of space in between for shooting arrows and darts. Place a door at both ends to finish creating the optimal trap for a Tapejara.

Approach a Tapejara on your Pteranodon and start consuming the Rare Flowers. Once attracted, lure it inside the trap and then close the doors. You can now use the spaces between the gates to shoot it with Tranquilizer Darts and arrows.

After knocking out the Tapejara, feed it to complete the taming process. You can use most Raw and Cooked Meats. However, the Superior Kibble is the preferred food item for the creature.

Players can use Stone Dinosaur Gateways to create a Tapejara trap in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

A flying mount like the Tapejara can carry other creatures. Transportation of other animals is necessary for harvesting and carrying resources, as they provide benefits like greater yield per action and reduced weight of the desired resource.

Here are the creatures that a Tapejara can carry in ARK Survival Ascended:

Archaeopteryx

Otter

Dodo

Pegomastax

Compsognathus

Kairuku

Titanomyrma

Dilophosaurus

Lystrosaurus

Troodon

Diplocaulus

Megalania

Mesopithecus

This concludes our guide to taming Tapejara in ARK Survival Ascended.