All ARK Survival Ascended Kibble recipes

ARK Survival Ascended is a remake of ARK Survival Evolved in Unreal Engine 5. It is a new title in the survival genre and is set in the prehistoric era. The ability to tame dinosaurs is a distinct feature in this title. Veteran ARK players will notice improvements in the title's graphical fidelity and revamped core systems, which make them more intuitive.

Crafting and gathering resources is at the heart of ARK Survival Ascended's gameplay, which goes in tandem with taming dinosaurs. You need specific tools and food items to tame them. Keeble is a crucial resource in the game. Let's look at all its recipes in ARK Survival Ascended.

All Kibble recipes in ARK Survival Ascended

Kibble is a food item essential for taming dinosaurs in ARK Survival Ascended. Taming creatures using their preferred Kibble quality reduces the taming duration by a significant amount and enhances their base stats. Moreover, dinosaurs also gain extra levels when they've given their desired food item.

There are six types of Kibble based on its quality. Each tameable dinosaur requires a specific quality. However, it is acceptable to use a higher one than what the creature prefers.

Here are the different types of Kibbles in ARK Survival Ascended:

Extraordinary Kibble

Exceptional Kibble

Superior Kibble

Regular Kibble

Simple Kibble

Basic Kibble

Extraordinary Kibble is the highest quality of Kibble in the game and can be used to tame any creature that prefers it or a lower-tier food item. Its primary ingredient is a Special Egg from creatures like the Yutyrannus.

Here's the recipe for Extraordinary Kibble:

One Special Egg

Five Fiber

One Giant Bee Honey

One Lazarus Chowder

Ten Mejoberry

One Water

Exceptional Kibble is the second-highest quality option on this list of food items. Its primary ingredient is an Extra Large Egg, which you can get from a Giganotosaurus or T-Rex. Here's the recipe for Exceptional Kibble:

One Extra Large Egg

Five Fiber

One Focal Chili

Ten Mejoberry

One Rare Flower

One Water

Superior Kibble is next on the list based on its quality. Its primary ingredient is a Large Egg, available from tames like the Argentavis and Moschops. Here's the recipe for this Kibble:

Two Citromal

One Prime Meat Jerky

One Large Egg

Five Fiber

Two Rare Mushroom

One Sap

One Water

Regular Kibble is the fourth kind. Its primary ingredient is a Medium Egg, dropped from Iguanodon and many others. Here's the recipe for Regular Kibble:

One Cooked Meat Jerky

One Medium Egg

Five Fiber

Two Longrass

Two Savoroot

One Water

Simple Kibble is one of the lowest forms of this food item. Its primary ingredient is a Small Egg except for Hesperornis Eggs. Here's the recipe for Simple Kibble:

One Cooked Fish Meat

One Small Egg

Five Fiber

Five Mejoberry

Two Rockarrot

One Water

Basic Kibble is the most readily available one in ARK Survival Ascended. Its primary ingredient is an Extra Small Egg, procured from animals like the Dodo. Here's the recipe for Basic Kibble:

Ten Amarberry

One Cooked Meat

One Extra Small Egg

Five Fiber

Five Mejoberry

Ten Tintoberry

One Water

This concludes our guide to all Kibble recipes in ARK Survival Ascended.