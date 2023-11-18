All ARK Survival Ascended Beaver Dam farm locations

ARK Survival Ascended boasts extravagant visuals and graphical fidelity. The core gameplay systems are revamped from its series predecessor to provide an enhanced experience to veterans and newcomers. The added layer of complexity with animal taming is also unmatched in the survival-craft genre.

As a staple in the survival series, crafting and gathering resources is crucial to player progression. These essential resources are available throughout the Island, often in dangerous locales, requiring appropriate preparations to harvest them.

The Beaver Dam is an excellent source of many such resources, and this article will detail its farming locations.

Where to farm Beaver Dams in ARK Survival Ascended

Beaver Dams are structures shaped like treasure chests. Although they serve the same purpose as chests, their primary function is to provide shelter to creatures like Castoroides.

Castoroides are Giant Beavers that build their homes near water bodies like rivers and lakes. They're generally docile creatures but will attack anybody trying to pillage the Beaver Dams, as they are highly protective of their homes.

Here are the notable coordinates for Beaver Dam farm locations in the ARK Survival Ascended:

South Zone 1 River (76.7, 41.5)

Southern Coast Lagoon (91.6, 61.3)

Northeast Redwoods River (47.3, 65.8)

Top of Waterfall (40.7, 72.6)

Northwest Redwood Forest River (54.9, 26.7)

Beaver Lake (17.6, 72.6)

Beaver Dams can contain large quantities of essential resources that are otherwise considerably hard to acquire. Although plundering resources from them can also prove quite challenging, following some strategies can alleviate the risks.

Flying mounts like the Pteranodon can be useful in luring Castoroids away from the Beaver Dams in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Here are the essential strategies to farm Beaver Dams in ARK Survival Ascended:

As Beaver Dams are guarded by Castoroids, it's necessary to lure them away to make the looting process less arduous. Taming a Pteranodon can help in this endeavor. Take the flyer and aggravate the creatures to lead them far away from the Beaver Dams. Return to loot them without having to harm the Castoroids.

Once looted, the Beaver Dams will not restock their inventory. However, emptying them will demolish the structure, encouraging the Castoroids to build new homes, which can be harvested for more resources.

It's crucial to keep the Castoroids alive, as they might not respawn afterward and rebuild the Beaver Dams.

You can harvest the following resources from Beaver Dams in ARK Survival Ascended:

Cementing Paste

Rare Mushroom

Wood

Rare Flower

Silica Pearls

Cementing Paste is used as an ingredient in many advanced items and structures. Rare Mushrooms and Rare Flowers are utilized in many Kibble recipes, antidotes, and fertilizers. Wood is one of the most important resources in the early game, used to craft many equipment and structures.

The Silica Pearl is an essential endgame resource and the main ingredient for Electronics. As it is primarily harvested from clams and the corpses of various creatures, Beaver Dams can be a less dangerous alternative.

This concludes our guide to all the Beaver Dam farm locations in ARK Survival Ascended.