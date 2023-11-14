All ARK Survival Ascended Silica Pearl farm locations

ARK Survival Ascended is a widely anticipated remake of ARK Survival Evolved. It debuted on October 25, 2023, as an early-access title. Starting from humble beginnings, players can explore the revamped Island map from its predecessor and eventually craft the ultimate Tek armor in the late game. The DLC maps will be released as the title progresses.

Crafting and gathering resources is paramount to survival in this treacherous Island. However, it is an arduous process filled with dangers lurking in the shadows. Many resources essential for progression are difficult to obtain and are guarded by predators. Silica Pearl is one such resource.

Where to find Silica Pearls in ARK Survival Ascended

Silica Pearls are an essential resource in ARK Survival Ascended, as they are one of the base ingredients for Electronics. They can be harvested from clams in the deepest areas of oceans or along the coast of the snow biome.

Here are the notable coordinates for Silica Pearl farm locations:

Arctic Inlet (11.3, 13.4)

North Coast (9.4, 22.9)

Inland Frozen Lake (28.9, 30.6)

Arctic Coast (33.6, 12)

Beaver Dams (88.7, 60.8)

Southzone 1 River (75.3, 41.9)

Despite being in the Snow biome, the North Coast is the safest area to farm Silica Pearls due to the lack of predators in the area. However, it is recommended that players be equipped with Fur armor to survive the cold temperatures. A flying mount is also necessary to make the excursion less challenging.

Harvesting clams isn't the only method of obtaining Silica Pearls in ARK Survival Ascended, as they can be harvested from the corpses of the following creatures:

Trilobite

Eurypterid

Leech

Trilobites are the easiest to harvest as they are harmless creatures, while the other two are highly venomous and are found in endgame areas. However, harvesting Silica Pearl requires proper preparations, like specific tames or tools.

Expand Tweet

You will require one of the following tools or creatures to harvest Silica Pearls in ARK Survival Ascended:

Anglerfish

Direwolf

Otter

Hands

Stone Pick

Anglerfish excel at harvesting resources and yield the highest yield per action for Silica Pearls. They can also harvest small amounts of Silica Pearls from a Coelacanth, a type of fish in the game. This can be achieved by Otters as well. However, the Anglerfish provides more utility overall.

A Giant Beaver Dam is an excellent source of many resources in ARK Survival Ascended. Among them, Silica Pearls are a staple. They are generally located near rivers guarded by Castoroides.

The Castoroids are friendly creatures that will turn hostile if players try to access the Giant Beaver Dams. You are recommended to lure them away before looting one.

This concludes our guide to all Silica Pearl farm locations.