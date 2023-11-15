ARK Survival Ascended Basilosaurus taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended, a remake of ARK Survival Evolved, is the latest release from Studio Wildcard. Although this new title doesn't come with many big changes, it has received a lot of graphical improvements thanks to its use of Unreal Engine 5. The game comprises a variety of dinosaurs and rare ancient creatures from the prehistoric era. Fortunately, you can tame these creatures for various purposes.

This article takes a look at how you can tame Basilosaurus and use it for various purposes in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame Basilosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

Basilosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Basilosaurus is one of the marine creatures in ARK Survival Ascended. These docile marine creatures have a Passive temperament, which means they will tolerate survivors and other animals even when attacked. However, they are normally accompanied by swarms of Mantas.

The Basilosaurus is an excellent pick for beginners because it is very easy to tame. It also provides unique immunity and excellent combat capabilities.

In-game biologist and paleontologist Helena Walker described this creature in her dossier as follows:

"One of the stranger creatures in the waters surrounding the Island is Basilosaurus solatiumfecit. It's a powerful swimmer which has adapted to the shallows so remarkably well that it rapidly recovers from injuries when near the water's surface. Conversely, it's vulnerable to deep water pressure, which slowly causes it harm.

"Basilosaurus is usually closely followed by other predatory creatures, as its eating habits leave plenty of scraps for scavengers to consume. It is a gentle creature towards humans and happily laps up food directly from them. However, the creatures that trail the "Basi" tend to become dangerously enraged whenever this occurs, as it leaves no leftovers for them."

To tame a Basilosaurus in the early game, you can follow these steps:

First, you must find a Basilosaurus in the shallower parts of the oceans surrounding The Island.

As these creatures possess no threat, you can use passive-taming to tame them.

Once you've found one Basilosaurus, gather foods like Kibble and Prime Meat.

Go close to the Basilosaurus and press the interact button to open its inventory.

Feed the required food to the Basilosaurus.

While feeding the Basilosaurus, it will discharge blood around its mouth, which can attract creatures like Manta and Megalodon. Remember to clear them as soon as possible to complete this taming process without difficulty.

Completing all these steps will help you tame a Basilosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended. The best food for taming a Basilosaurus is Exceptional Kibble. If you're wondering how to make it, here's a guide.

Furthermore, if you fail to clear the blood discharge from the Basilosaurus and it attracts Mantas, try to evade the place with the help of a fast and agile mount, such as an Ichthyosaurus. Alternatively, you can kill the Mantas using Baryonyx's AoE tailspin ability in ARK Survival Ascended.